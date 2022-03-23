After its paired down ceremony last year, the Oscars are back with all of the glitz and glamor for which the award show is known. Well mostly anyway, there have been some edits to speeches and the addition to a fan-favorite award that took place online and was open to the entire populace.
The 94th Academy Awards will be coming out of our television sets (or laptop screens) once again with hosts (three of them), a full audience, hefty doses of self-congratulatory speeches sprinkled with Hollywoodized sincerity.
Regardless of how you feel about award shows in general, and there are many valid criticisms to be made about them, the Oscars still manage to capture at least a glimmer of giddiness for many film fans.
But the big question is, who will take home the gold? Well, here are my annual picks for who will, and who should win at this year’s Academy Awards.
Note: Not every category is represented in this list due to space.
Best Picture
Who will win: “CODA” or “Power of the Dog”
With “CODA” snagging the Producers Guild award on Saturday night as well as the Screen Actor’s Guild prize last month, while “Power of the Dog” took home the BAFTA and the Golden Globe as well as heaps more, it’s hard to really say which way Oscar voters are swinging on the top prize this year.
Who should win: “CODA” or “Power of the Dog”
Honestly, both deserve the honor for vastly different reasons. The former is a heartwarming family story with fantastic performances while the latter is more disturbing, set in the old West with stunning visuals and acting.
Best Directing
Who will win: Jane Campion, “Power of the Dog”
She’s been cleaning up and deservedly so. “Power of the Dog” was beautifully done throughout.
Who should win: Jane Campion, “Power of the Dog” or Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
I loved Campion’s astute hand with the cerebral Western, but Hamaguchi really stunned me with his three-hour-long drama and how every scene was impeccably well done.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Who will win: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Smith has also cleaned up awards left and right, he’s pretty much a shoo-in at this point.
Who should win: Will Smith, “King Richard”
His role as Richard Williams is probably the best work he’s ever put to film and he deserves to be recognized for it.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Who will win: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
The Academy loves a good story, and with Kotsur being the first deaf actor up for this award, it would make a great headline.
Who should won: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Beyond how groundbreaking it would be, Kotsur really gave a pitch-perfect performance that manages to break your heart and then make it swell.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Who will win: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
This might be the oddest category on the board, but Chastain was pretty remarkable as Tammy Faye Baker, eyelashes and all.
Who should win: Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Maybe it’s just my millennial heart that wants Stewart — who has been relegated to being “that girl from ‘Twilight’” and knowing that she could do so much more — to snag an award with her stunning turn as Princess Diana. But, at least everyone else now knows that she’s much more than Bella Swan and that’s good for now.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Who will win: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
There must be something about the role of Anita in the Robert, Wise and Sondheim musical adaptation because if she gets it, it’ll be a repeat of the 1962 Oscar win for Rita Moreno in the same part.
Who should win: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
She’s flawless as Anita and probably my favorite part of the film.
Best Adapted Screenplay
Who will win: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
This is another award that Campion has been claiming throughout awards season and rightly so, her script is powerful and deftly realized.
Who should win: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Original Screenplay
Who will win: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
The Hollywood-centric film is one that Tinsel Town loves to give prizes to.
Who should win: Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, “The Worst Person in the World”
Despite, Anderson probably having a better-written script, the story itself is too problematic for me to want it to win anything.
Best Animated Feature Film
Who will win: “Encanto”
I can’t stop singing about Bruno and “Surface Pressure” and crying over this beautiful, heartfelt film.
Who should win: “Encanto” or “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”
Really any one of the nominated films could take away the main prize and I’d be thrilled. But “Encanto” and “Mitchells” really capture everything that is great about this category.
Best Cinematography
Who will win: Ari Wegner, “Power of the Dog”
The way Wegner captured the spirit of both the West and coupled it with the isolation and predation of the film’s main plot is remarkable.
Who should win: Ari Wegner, “Power of the Dog”
Best Costume Design
Who will win: Jenny Beavan, “Cruella”
While the film may have been a bit of a “meh,” the costumes are fire, sometimes literally.
Who should win: Jenny Beavan, “Cruella”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Who will win: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
I mean, have you seen how much they plastered on Chastain while still making sure she wasn’t a farce of Tammy Faye? Incredible.
Who should win: Dowds, Ingram, Raleigh, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Best Documentary Feature
Who will win: “Summer of Soul”
This absolutely killer documentary was one of my favorite films of last year, full stop. It is as much a love letter to the music as it is a commentary of the era the music festival took place juxtaposed to the continued racial divide in the country today.
Who should win: “Summer of Soul”
Best International Feature Film
Who will win: “Drive My Car”
The film is perfect and the fact that it’s up for the top award of the night means it stands a good chance of taking this one home.
Who should win: “Drive My Car”
Best Original Score
Who will win: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Zimmer is very good at his job, and his score for the sci-fi epic is immaculate.
Who should win: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Best Original Song
Who will win: “No Time to Die”
Brother and sister music phenoms
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are on a good trajectory for the win with their Bond song for Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007. It’s haunting and epic, everything you want from the franchise’s opening numbers.
Who should win: “Dos Oruguitas”
I cry every time I hear this song, so well done Lin-Manuel Miranda on that, but the song is really incredible. Though I’m still a little mad they didn’t nominate “Surface Pressure” or “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Best Production Design
Who will win: “Dune”
Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos really did an incredible job with all of the sets of “Dune” capturing each of the rival houses and planets with expert precision.
Who should win: “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Every frame of that film is art.
Best Visual Effects
Who will win: “Dune”
The effects were so well done that there were moments where the viewer can completely forget they’re not really there, seamlessly melding with the practicals.
Who should win: “Dune”
Best Sound
Who will win: “Dune”
Now if you only watched this one at home, you may disagree, but in a cinema calibrated for the precise design, it is fabulous.
Who should win: “Dune”
Best Short Film (Live Action)
I really don’t know who will win as I haven’t had a chance to catch all of the shorts up this year, but I did want to point out that “On My Mind” was one of the films featured at last year’s BendFilm Festival and one of the ones I featured here in GO! as a personal favorite of mine. It is incredible and worthy of at least the nomination if not the Oscar itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.