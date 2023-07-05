Bend Summer Festival is billed as the region's largest arts showcase and continues to enhance its representation of fine art. There'll be over 90 booths displaying fine art on Bond Street between Franklin Avenue and Greenwood Avenue on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Bend.
Bend Summer Festival is Bend's annual free celebration of arts, culture and community.
For the first time since the pandemic, bands will be play live music on Friday for Bend Summer Festival, in addition to Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday and Sunday, Bend Summer Festival swings into full gear with a collection of art, merchants, family activities in downtown Bend.
Festivals continue to inch toward pre-pandemic protocols three years after restrictions were introduced. Bend Summer Festival, an annual celebration of arts, culture and community, returns this weekend with festivities on Friday for the first time since the pandemic, said Aaron Switzer, event producer at Lay It Out Events.
“Back then, we really had to limit it for crowd control. That’s no longer necessary, so we’re happy to say the original celebration is back,” he said.
Four bands are on deck to perform Friday evening, set to play on Oregon Avenue next to vendors selling food and libations. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival swings into full gear with a collection of art, merchants, family activities and for the first time — open skateboarding.
Tactics, a skate and snowboard shop in downtown Bend, is installing custom features with rails and ramps for two days of open skating on Irving Avenue. The shop’s skate team riders will be on site and there’ll be opportunities to win stickers and prizes.
Switzer said the partnership with Tactics evolved organically. It spawned from a call with Director of Retail Operations Adam Gerken, who wanted to organize something to pull the community together.
However, live music on Friday evening and open skateboarding aren’t the only metrics the festival is expanding this year. It’s also increasing the footprint of the music stage and the family area.
The festival is billed as the region’s largest arts showcase and continues to enhance its representation of fine art. Switzer said word continues to spread among artists about the event, attracting a greater number of fine art exhibitors. On Bond Street, over 90 booths will feature fine art, allowing attendees to peruse paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and other mediums. Additional sections include a Bend Business Showcase, The Soul Collective (a curated marketplace of international goods), Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace and Conscious Living Showcase.
“Summer Fest is rising in people’s estimations, so we’re getting better and better stuff every year,” Switzer said.
Portions of Bond Street and Oregon, Minnesota and Irving avenues will be closed to vehicles during the festival. Aside from street and garage parking, the parking lots at the Deschutes County Administration building will be open to the public after 5 p.m. Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday, according to the festival website.
