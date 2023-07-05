Festivals continue to inch toward pre-pandemic protocols three years after restrictions were introduced. Bend Summer Festival, an annual celebration of arts, culture and community, returns this weekend with festivities on Friday for the first time since the pandemic, said Aaron Switzer, event producer at Lay It Out Events.

“Back then, we really had to limit it for crowd control. That’s no longer necessary, so we’re happy to say the original celebration is back,” he said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.