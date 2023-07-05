The dual concept was brought to life through the Rickards’ shared vision in 2012. According to Gallery Manager Jodi Houghton, Dan Rickards has been a full-time landscape artist since 1991 and Julia Rickards’ expertise is in the culinary arts.
One of Dan Rickards’ landscapes with flowering cacti hangs inside the bar. It’s joined by the work of local artists, such as stained glass pieces by Bend artist Mare Schelz, which reflect Central Oregon through the depiction of cinder cones, pieced together by shards of colorful glass.
The outdoor courtyard of The Open Door, which offers the best seating in the house, was also designed by Dan Rickards, who used recycled windows and doors to build the outdoor greenhouse.
Each day brings a new special in the form of flatbread, pasta, soup, lasagna and a fish entree, all of which are listed online.
Menu items are compiled with fresh, whole ingredients and perfectly portioned for one.
A recent flatbread special involved the ingredients of garlic confit, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and feta ($15). However, I opted for the fish of the day — halibut accompanied with a buttery fire-roasted tomato sauce ($37).
All entrees come with a complimentary house salad served on a chilled plate. The salad was simple and a nice addition to the meal.
The halibut was elegantly presented on a red potato mash with a sprinkling of chopped parsley. The tomato sauce was exceptional, but the halibut was marginally overcooked with a rubbery texture.
The restaurant and gallery are housed in a former private residence, contributing to the sense of enjoying a home-cooked meal. As I indulged in lunch, I noticed I was surrounded by regulars whom the bartender knew by name.
If you want a more upscale experience at The Open Door, there are three more Meet the Maker dinners: a five-course dinner by Julia Rickards with wine pairings for each course featuring local artists ($125). Meet the Maker dinners are scheduled for July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21. Cuisine for the event is inspired by the featured artist(s), whether it’s their favorite dish or place of origin, according to the hostess.
Last month, the food was designed along a “hunter and gatherer” theme for artists Leslee Burtt and Chris Warren with wild game on the menu.
Note: Reservations are for dinner and Meet the Maker events may be booked online or over the phone. Lunch and seating at the bar are always first come, first served.
