There are many good reasons to go check out high-powered funk band The Nth Power Thursday at Volcanic Theatre Pub.
For one, the band is dope. Formed during a late-night jam at New Orleans’ famous Jazz & Heritage Festival, this trio is fully capable of laying down a variety of deeply funky and soulful grooves that dancin’ types are sure to find irresistible.
Another reason you should check out The Nth Power: The band’s diverse makeup and varied musical backgrounds, and their relentless message of peace, love and understanding. Such heartfelt positivity might be just what you need right now! (Just guessing.)
And a third reason: Drummer Nikki Glaspie toured the world drumming for Beyoncé for five years. Beyoncé! If you go to the show and make friends with Nikki, you’ll officially be one degree of separation from Beyoncé, and that is cool.
The Nth Power: $15; 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
