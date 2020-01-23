The Mother Hips’ founding guitarists/songwriters Tim Bluhm and Greg Loiacono spent much of last year focused on solo projects: Bluhm dropped the album “Sorta Surviving” in March, while Loiacono released a series of singles, including “San Felipe” and “Close Your Eyes (We’ll Be There Soon).” But the duo always find their way back to their main project, which has experienced a late-career renaissance of sorts following hiatuses and Bluhm’s paragliding accident and recovery several years ago. “Chorus,” released in 2018, was the band’s first studio set in five years, and last year’s live album “The Mother Hips Live at the Great American Music Hall” offered a sprawling look back at the San Francisco band’s three-decade career. Catch The Hips as they shake their way back to Volcanic Theatre Pub on Saturday.
The Mother Hips, with The Coffis Brothers: 8 p.m. Saturday; $15 plus fees in advance, $18 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
