“The glowing lantern is a universal symbol for sanctuary,” Mother Hips co-founder Tim Bluhm has said. “That’s what we wanted this album to be: a warm safe place to get in out of the dark cold night.”
Mission accomplished, Tim! He’s talking about “Glowing Lantern,” the latest full-length from Bay Area fuzz-rock faves The Mother Hips. It’s a mighty fine listen, and even though it was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, it grooves with a loose and carefree soulfulness that feels particularly welcoming these days.
In my mind, The Mother Hips answer the question: What if The Band and the Beach Boys had a mustachioed baby? Or maybe: What if Fountains of Wayne were a hippie band? Bluhm and fellow band co-founder Greg Loiacono started the Hips as students at Chico State University and have been pumping out rootsy, catchy pop-rock ever since.
They’ll return to Bend Thursday night and do exactly that at Volcanic Theatre Pub.
The Mother Hips: $15; 8 p.m. Thursday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
