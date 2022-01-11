This story was going to be about how The Motet is one of the funkiest bands in the West, and how the long-running Denver group's funk is particularly distinctive because it's tighter than spandex and has a lot of electronic elements to it, and yet it also feels like a living, breathing being — a testament to superhuman skill of the players involved. Basically, The Motet makes high-powered, ultra-precise robot funk with heart.
But then I found out that Motet drummer Dave Watts and his family lost their home, their vehicles, their pets and everything else when high winds whipped a wildland fire through their neighborhood in Superior, Colorado, on Dec. 30. So, since you know The Motet is funky (either through experience or because I just told you), I'm going to use this space to encourage you to go online, find the GoFundMe fundraiser for Watts' family and donate.
Then go see 'em Wednesday night at the Domino Room and be a part of the healing power of music.
The Motet, with Collin Miller + Magic Beans: $25; 7 p.m. Wednesday; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 1988entertainment.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
