As I ate my way around Central Oregon this year, I visited the most popular restaurants and sought out lesser-known eateries, discovering hidden gems in the process. From the well-known to the super-secret, here are the bites (and drinks) that blew me away in 2022.
Dining at The Lemon Tree felt like patronizing a French cafe with its eccentric dishes, impeccable service and house coffee served on a plate.
Chef Dave Bodi’s small bites at FERM & fare were artfully inspired by the season and beautifully paired with wine.
The Dinky Dau‘s seasonal food cart knocked it out of the park with its tangy meatball rice bowl, served with the crispy goodness of tofu skin.
Á La Carte‘s pork curry taco was unique in its combination of flavors and exceptional in its taste: slow-cooked shredded pork accompanied by coconut milk, curry, feta, roasted peanuts, green onion and radish.
The Bleu Rooster was one of the first food trucks to win over my heart with its P.B.L.T. made with crispy pork belly, sriracha aioli, tomato jam and pickled red onion.
NorthFresh Sushi‘s Ora King Salmon was fatty and buttery, melting in my mouth as it intermingled with the tart yuzu sauce of the Yuzu Ora King Poké bowl.
Active Culture became my first choice when looking for a light, healthy bowl with its Bend rice bowl, a perfect mix of sweet and sour with brown rice, prosciutto, aged gouda, apple, dates and basil in a lemon vinaigrette.
And lastly, The Canteen‘s Thai One On cocktail left an impression with its refreshing, yet creamy mix of coconut milk, matcha, rum and soda water served with a gorgeous leaf of basil.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
