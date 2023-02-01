“The Sound of Music,” directed by David DaCosta and presented by his company, Thoroughly Modern Productions, premieres Friday at the Tower Theatre.
“It will be the most intimate “Sound of Music” people have ever seen,” DaCosta said.
The beloved musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein is typically presented on a large scale with massive sets, impressive backdrops and a lot of moving parts. But the Tower Theatre presents unique constraints, such as having no fly system and very little wing space, DaCosta said.
This requires thinking outside of the box, which is exactly why DaCosta, now coming up on his 20th production at the Tower Theatre, loves directing at the venue.
“‘The Sound of Music’ — it’s geared for intimacy to begin with,” he said.
DaCosta describes the show as more of a play with music as opposed to the modern musical, which often consists of large musical numbers where the music runs throughout the majority of the show.
In an effort to make the gargantuan production more intimate, he has focused on the interpersonal relationships of the story.
“The grandeur of it is the story itself,” DaCosta said.
He hopes to take spectators back in time by producing the version of “The Sound of Music” that lives in their hearts and memories.
“Whether they’re 88 years old or 8 years old, people expect to see ‘The Sound of Music’ that they’ve seen their whole lives,” he said.
DaCosta has been working to acquire the amateur production rights for “The Sound of Music” for five years. The rights were put on hold due to a few renditions that were in the works, including a live TV special with Carrie Underwood.
The musical is a natural choice for Thoroughly Modern Productions, which is now entering its 10th year. The company has not previously produced a main-stage Rodgers and Hammerstein production.
DaCosta considers himself a lifelong educator. He has worked in school systems, including private schools, and with children and adults with developmental disabilities. It’s only natural that a large focus of his production company is on education.
TMP’s programming often includes combined adult and youth productions. DaCosta knows that having “The Sound of Music” on the résumés of his students as they prepare to continue their theatrical careers in high school and college will be valuable.
DaCosta started performing as a junior in college at 21. Next month, he’ll turn 52, marking his 30th year as a performing artist. During that time, he has worked as an actor, director, set designer, teacher and writer.
“I’ve done (performing arts) all over the country. I’ve done it on almost every level conceivable,” he said.
DaCosta is extremely grateful to live a life interconnected with the performing arts with the support of his wife, parents and friends. His mission is to pass on this ethos of gratitude to each youth and adult in his productions.
He works hard to convey the message to his cast that participating in the production is a privilege. It is precisely this message that is at the root of the success of each one of DaCosta’s productions.
“(When) they realize it’s a privilege and they take ownership, that makes me prouder than any other moment, you know, standing ovations aside,” DaCosta said.
DaCosta has a passion for both the roles of actor and director. Both are equally rewarding, yet the immense amount of organization directing requires, “takes a pound of flesh,” he said.
The reward of directing comes in providing kids and adults with the opportunity to perform.
DaCosta encourages folks to come to see the show the cast has worked extremely hard to bring to life. He said one reason to see it multiple times is that there will be multiple casts of actors portraying von Trapps. There will be nine performances with three casts of von Trapp children, adding up to 35 kids in the show.
