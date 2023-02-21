Monster Truck Nitro Tour

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour returns to Redmond on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is rolling back into town this Saturday for two high-energy performances that will shake the ground of the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond.

“See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour,” reads the event description.

Reporter: lfelt@bendbulletin.com

