The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is rolling back into town this Saturday for two high-energy performances that will shake the ground of the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond.
“See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour,” reads the event description.
“[Monster trucks] have really come a long way,” said Tony Maderazzo, the Nitro Tour's chief operating officer. “Back in the days when they first started, they really were a truck taken off of a showroom floor and then built into something bigger and now they're purpose built. So they can do quite some spectacular things.”
You can choose between a matinee show at 1:30 p.m. or an evening show at 7:30 p.m. During the matinee, kids get a free tour toy while supplies last.
“We've been coming to Redmond for 20 plus years,” Maderazzo said. “This (show) is pretty much the staple that comes every February or March annually. And we keep trying to one-up ourselves with what we put on for the crowd, but you know, it’s exciting and we love coming.”
This is the first year the tour will include a neon light show to complement the performances, including black lights, lasers, fog machines and more.
“We've had a lot of great results with the neon lights,” Maderazzo said. “The kids love it, and it kind of gives a different tone, a different feel, and it's a whole lot of fun. And you know, we're a family to begin with, so it's something that we pride ourselves on — putting on quality, safe, family-friendly entertainment.”
Tickets are on sale at monstertrucktour.com starting at $22.50 for children under 13 and $27.50 for adults. There are also add-on tickets for sale for a one-hour pit party before each show and gives fans a chance to view the trucks, meet drivers and crew members, snap photos and even have a chance to ride in one of the trucks.
The audience favorite is the freestyle park of the show where you can expect motocross tricks such as roof scrapping Cliffhangers, Double Grabs, Superman Seat Grabs and the Backflip, as well as a Gambler 500 Tuff Trucks Challenge where off-roaders go head-to-head to find the toughest riders.
“What everybody really thinks about when they think of monster truck shows is the freestyle and that's an untimed event where one truck goes out at a time and tries to dazzle the fans just as much as they can,” Maderazzo said.
Whether you're a fan of huge trucks, adrenaline-pumping tricks, or just looking for a fun outing, this monster truck show will surely deliver.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.