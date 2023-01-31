Miller Bio Pic.JPG

The Miller Twins bring their fine familial harmonies to The Commons Saturday.

 Submitted photo

Give it up for musical twins! There’s Robin and Maurice Gibb of The Bee Gees, Kim and Kelley Deal of The Breeders, the Panozzo brothers who co-founded Styx, Tegan and Sara of … uhh … Tegan and Sara, and those bespectacled dudes from The Proclaimers who would walk 1,000 miles just to be the dudes who walked 1,000 miles to fall down at your door.

Locally, we have The Miller Twins, known to their family and friends as Ben and Nat. Their journey has taken them from their Appalachian roots to Midwestern bars and now to Oregon, where they play very pleasant, bluegrass-y folk and folksy bluegrass influenced by, as they say, “John Prine, Texas singer songwriters, and acoustic sets of the Grateful Dead.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.