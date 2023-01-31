Give it up for musical twins! There’s Robin and Maurice Gibb of The Bee Gees, Kim and Kelley Deal of The Breeders, the Panozzo brothers who co-founded Styx, Tegan and Sara of … uhh … Tegan and Sara, and those bespectacled dudes from The Proclaimers who would walk 1,000 miles just to be the dudes who walked 1,000 miles to fall down at your door.
Locally, we have The Miller Twins, known to their family and friends as Ben and Nat. Their journey has taken them from their Appalachian roots to Midwestern bars and now to Oregon, where they play very pleasant, bluegrass-y folk and folksy bluegrass influenced by, as they say, “John Prine, Texas singer songwriters, and acoustic sets of the Grateful Dead.”
The special ingredient, as it often is in cases like this, are the Millers’ vocal harmonies, which have that deeply rooted familial quality that most buddies can’t quite match. Hear them Saturday night at The Commons Cafe, which transforms into a listening room for shows like this.
The Miller Twins: 7 p.m. Saturday, $15, The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend, bendticket.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
