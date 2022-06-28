What’s your favorite version of Ween, the adventurous alt-rock band formed by Dean Ween (aka Mickey Melchiondo) and Gene Ween (aka Aaron Freeman) in New Hope, Pennsylvania, in the mid-1980s?
Is it the two-man band behind the early albums, which were full of lo-fi production, genre-hopping songs and nonsensical lyrics and were beloved by dorm-room stoners everywhere?
Is it the Ween that signed an improbable deal with Elektra Records and spent much of the 1990s making eclectic albums like the funky “Chocolate and Cheese,” the twangy “12 Golden Country Greats” and the psych-poppy “White Pepper,” showcasing not only their drug-addled worldview but also their incredible musicianship?
Or is it the later incarnation of Ween, which has become a powerhouse live band, capable of three-hour shows filled with moments of tenderness, epic guitar jams and everything in between. This is the Ween, of course, that has built a sizable fan base within the jam-band community.
Here’s the beauty of Ween: They’ll be a little of each when they come back to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sunday night. No matter what version you love, Ween will deliver it for you.
Ween: $50, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, doors open 5 p.m., Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
