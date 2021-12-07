John Hoover and The Mighty Quinns are coming back to the Redmond area for another music-filled night. The band consists of Hoover on guitar and vocals, Bruce Webb on guitar and mandolin, Dick Sorenson on bass guitar and James Maltos on percussion. Their music includes all the Christmas classics, rock classics, folk, bluegrass, country and Celtic, as well as some original songs.
The group credits their success as a band over a shared love of artists such as John Denver, the Beatles and Bob Dylan. “That is how we found each other and became friends, sharing the love and joy of a good song, strong emotions and deep friendships,” said Hoover.
The group is centered in the Pacific Northwest and has played at many venues including Sequim, Washington’s Summer Concert Series, Central Oregon's Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, and LaSalles, California’s Chico Sidewalk Market Nights.
On Saturday night the band will be back at Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyard in Terrebonne once again for their annual John Denver Holiday Concert. The night will be filled with tribute songs, music and spiritual connection to John Denver. They bring a fully energized performance reminiscent of the live concerts of John Denver and at the same time incorporate their own originals seamlessly into each set.
The kindred musical talents and influences of the band members allow a performance true to the messages of peace, understanding and reference for the earth and environment that made Denver’s music so unique. “Many have forgotten that our planet needs a voice to go along with her music,” Hoover said. “Just like John Denver, we are that voice, her lyrics, sharing her message to all who will listen.”
“This is our fifth year hosting the John Denver Christmas Concert,” said Cindy Grossmann, owner of Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyard. "The Mighty Quinns play at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyard on four separate dates throughout the year, annually but the Christmas Concert is a very special night spreading the joys and music of Christmas.”
John Denver Christmas Concert with John Hoover and The Mighty Quinns; $15, $5 kids 12 and under; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com.
