The well-balanced eat-the-rich horror-comedy “The Menu” serves up a sumptuous taste of satire with just a hint of schadenfreude for your post-holiday viewing.

Making the great leap from directing prestige TV shows such as “Succussion,” “Game of Thrones” and “Shameless,” director Mark Mylod infuses this twisted, funny script by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy with the right amount of suspense, comedy and horror to keep the audience laughing while cringing — and laughing about the cringing.

The Menu-2.jpg

Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from the dark, satirical film “The Menu.”
The Menu-4.jpeg

Ralph Fiennes cooks up some fun in a scene from “The Menu.”
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

