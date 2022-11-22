The Lowest Pair is Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee. Small Town Therapy is Adam Roszkiewicz and Leif Karlstrom. Together, they’re The Lowest Pair and Small Town Therapy, and they made one of the best rootsy string-band albums of 2022, called “Horse Camp.” You can hear it at all the places you normally hear things; bonus points if you do so at an actual horse camp.
The album’s roots stretch back to the summer of 2020, when the four musicians found themselves sharing songs around a campfire. Happy with what they heard, Winter, Lee, Roszkiewicz and Karlstrom decided to make a record, which they did at the OK Theater in Enterprise.
“Horse Camp” spills over with compelling songs, complementary vocal harmonies and oodles of stringed instruments, expertly plucked, strummed and bowed. Its track list includes four instrumentals, each brought to the session by one of the players, giving the album an aesthetically varied and truly collaborative feel.
The Lowest Pair, with Joel Chadd: 8 p.m. Sunday, $12, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
