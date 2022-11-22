The Lowest Pair.jpeg

The Lowest Pair

 Submitted photo

The Lowest Pair is Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee. Small Town Therapy is Adam Roszkiewicz and Leif Karlstrom. Together, they’re The Lowest Pair and Small Town Therapy, and they made one of the best rootsy string-band albums of 2022, called “Horse Camp.” You can hear it at all the places you normally hear things; bonus points if you do so at an actual horse camp.

The album’s roots stretch back to the summer of 2020, when the four musicians found themselves sharing songs around a campfire. Happy with what they heard, Winter, Lee, Roszkiewicz and Karlstrom decided to make a record, which they did at the OK Theater in Enterprise.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.