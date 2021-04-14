It’s time again for another music review roundup. Here’s a look at what’s new, what flew under the radar and what’s coming from Central Oregon musicians. This week, we’ll focus on albums and EPs.
“Greatest Hits,” Oregon Fryer Self-released
Bend-based rock group Oregon Fryer offers up Bend’s answer to The Band on the seven-song “Greatest Hits.” Released in the midst of the first lockdown in May 2020, the record, much like the group’s raucous live show, is a fun-loving (and often very funny) romp through blues, country and good old-fashioned rock ’n’ roll that doesn’t shy away from the reality of life in Central Oregon.
Third song “Days Like This” is perhaps the best example of that. Anyone who’s struggled to make ends meet in this idyllic desert town can relate to the opening line: “I’m sick of this money staring at me like I don’t belong,” keyboardist and songwriter Lucas James (also of Company Grand) roars as the rest of the band creates a wall of sound around James’ bouncing piano chords. Lead-off track “American Barstool,” one of four songs written by guitarist Billy Burks, provides more slice-of-life Bend-icana, and name drops the music scene “living room,” M&J Tavern.
“An Extraordinary Ordinary Life,” John Batdorf
Self-released
John Batdorf, of ’70s folk-rock groups Batdorf & Rodney and Silver, once again displays his considerable abilities as a storyteller on “An Extraordinary Ordinary Life.” Hot on the heels of last year’s full-length, “Last Summer,” “An Extraordinary Ordinary Life” features six upbeat songs co-written with longtime collaborator Michael McLean.
Where “Last Summer” found Batdorf in a contemplative mood, especially considering the pandemic the album was birthed into, this new EP often takes a lighter approach. The opening track, “I Wanna Know,” is a pure, wide-eyed love song, as is the yearning rocker “She’s So Lonely.”
As mentioned, Batdorf is at his best when he has a story to tell. “Tone Deaf and Two Left Feet” is a charming country-ish ditty about a musical duo — a man who has no rhythm and a woman who has no melody — filling out each other’s weaknesses. And perhaps the strongest song here, “Why Don’t You Move Home” zooms in on a couple trying to reconcile when “finding the perfect words isn’t so easy.”
“Peaks,” Tatono
Self-released
Multi-instrumentalist and producer Mike Howland (he’s worked with hip-hop groups Kingsuns and Ladeda) was traveling through India when the pandemic hit. He wrote much of “Peaks,” his latest ambient electronic release under the name Tatono, during this venture, and finished up the record at his home studio in Bend upon returning.
Tatono’s music has featured in YouTube travel channels such as Kara and Nate, Sailing la Vagabonde and Chasing a Plate, and “Peaks” fits right in with that wide-eyed, wanderlust vibe. Howland’s sense of rhythm and knack for strong hooks keeps the material fresh: “Tide Pools” plays with what feels like Indian-inspired melodies and rhythms, while “Sequoia,” one of the strongest tracks here, melds tribal drumming, flute and organic piano with more ethereal, electronic noises.
“Over and Over,” Kolby Knickerbocker Self-released
Georgia native and recent Bendite Kolby Knickerbocker blends gospel, soul and folk on the four-song “Over and Over” EP, which officially releases Friday. These deeply introspective songs examine life, love and mindfulness, with themes that take on deeper meanings in the context of COVID.
“Prayer” launches the EP in a near-whisper before the lead single and title track launches into a slow-burning, soul-searching groove. Dedicated to Knickerbocker’s wife, the song is equal parts “Stand By Me” and Southern R&B, with mature lyrics that examine what it means to be there for the people you love. The album swings in the folkier direction for “Everything I Am” and the string-driven “Grace,” which ends in a swirl of harmonies and ambient sound.
“Divine Darkness,” MC Ragtop
Spice Trader Music
Bend hip-hop mainstay MC Ragtop delivers on the promise of last summer’s “It Ain’t Right”/“Closer Walk” single with the seven-song “Divine Darkness” EP. Melding old-school samples and beats with thoughtful rhymes and a conscious mentality, these songs work equally well as club bangers or introspective headphone listening.
“Bounce Like This” and “Bubble” reintroduce Ragtop to the Bend hip-hop community at large. The latter is a manifesto of sorts for the whole record, as Ragtop spits, “(I’ve) got you staring down the barrel of deception.” Elsewhere, he shouts out Tupac Shakur and DJ Kool Herc on the jazzy “Clap,” and knocks out a fat funk groove on record closer “The Shine.”
But last year’s singles remain the strongest material here. “Closer Walk” is full-blown hip-hop gospel, as Ragtop takes a deep look inward as he expounds upon his belief. And “It Ain’t Right” is one of the more powerful and personal pieces of music to come out of Bend’s Black Lives Matter movement.
