If you missed the premier at this year’s BendFilm Festival, local filmmaker Taylor Morden’s “The Last Blockbuster” will be available to the masses.
The documentary on the last bastion of movie rental places located right here in Bend will be available to rent online through Amazon Prime, iTunes, Fandango, Google Play and most VOD platforms, according to the filmmaker. The film can also be purchased on DVD at lastblockbustermovie.com
Of course, you can also rent a copy at the Blockbuster here in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.