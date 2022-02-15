If you're looking for a way to get your young ones moving and having fun, look no further than the 2022 Kids Hot Cocoa Run this Friday at noon during the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
The Kids Rock the Races Series is a yearly series of eight different races kids ages 3-10 can participate in for a chance to win prizes. Each year, the series is kicked off with the Kids Hot Cocoa Run.
“Aspiring princes and princesses are invited to the Kid’s Hot Cocoa Run. Costumes are encouraged,” reads the event description.
After being crowned, kids will run from station to station collecting cocoa ingredients, and as they cross the finish line, they will get the final touch — a splash of hot chocolate and a finisher ribbon.
Despite the presence of “race” in the name, the events are non-competitive, and everyone receives a finishers ribbon for participating.
The Kids Rock the Races Series is sponsored by Bend Nest Parenting Magazine and Lay It Out Events.
Part of the purpose behind the Kids Rock the Races Series is to instill a love for running and the outdoors in children from a young age.
“Not only is this race series a chance for little ones ages 3-10 to be a part of the ‘Big Kid’ races, but it’s also a great way to teach children how to lead a healthy lifestyle,” reads the event description.
The more races that kids participate in, the more prizes they earn. Starting at their second race, kids have the opportunity to win prizes. After their second race, children will receive a Kids Rock the Races hat provided by PacificSource Health Plan.
The next race will take place on April 23 at the Athletic Club of Bend.
