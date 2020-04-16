Another April 20th is about to roll in and before you roll up, let’s look at the history of the day that celebrates the good and green.
Every high school and college aged kid — who definitely haven’t lit up yet — knows that 4/20 relates to the police code that means smoking is in progress. Case closed.
Nope.
Theories about the number vary widely and include a reference to Dutch teatime, the amount of chemicals compounds in cannabis, Hitler’s birthday, Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 and 35,” even an idea that April 20 is the best day to plant marijuana.
While some of the details are (understandably) a bit hazy, the general consensus is that the number as a reference to marijuana dates back to 1971 in San Rafael, California. A group of high school students, who called themselves Waldos, got together after school and their sports practices and go on the search for a weed crop hidden on the Point Reyes Peninsula.
The harvest was said to have been planted by a member of the Coast Guard who could no longer tend the plot, so the students took advantage of the open market.
They never found the mythical field of green dreams but that didn’t stop them from lighting up along the way week after week, meeting at the same time each trip: 4:20 p.m.
The time eventually became the Waldos’ own code for referring to the herb around squares who would disapprove.
Apparently the group eventually started hanging out with bands including the Grateful Dead, who moved out of San Francisco’s collapsing hippie scene to the Marin County Hills and just blocks from the Waldos’ high school.
Well of course the groups eventually got together and though no one can remember specifically using the term around members of the Dead, the term eventually began being passed around the community.
The magazine High Times picked it up as the band toured in the ‘70s and ‘80s and helped make it part of the global lexicon.
In 1991 the magazine got its hands on a flyer printed by some Deadheads, encouraging others to meet on April 20th at 4:20 p.m. to get high together. They ran it in their publication and that was it.
While this year’s celebration is definitely different with lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders across the country, it may be the perfect time to light up. With a wide variety of restaurants and even pot shops offering curbside pickup and delivery options, you don’t have to leave your house to enjoy the fruits of the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.