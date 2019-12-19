Austin duo The Greyhounds will return to Volcanic Theatre Pub on Friday to deliver some pre-Christmas soul (and maybe an appearance from mascot The Spaceman). Also known for their work with JJ Grey & Mofro, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ani DiFranco, singer-guitarist Andrew Trube and singer-keyboardist Anthony Farrell have refocused on The Greyhounds in recent years in the wake of a three-album deal with Ardent Records. That deal concluded with 2016’s politically charged “Change of Pace,” but the duo hasn’t slowed down, releasing “Cheyenne Valley Drive” last year. “We’re like, let’s work it out on the stage, let’s work it out on tour, and they developed into songs,” Trube told GO! Magazine in 2017. “That’s definitely the vibe of the new record — it’s very live and organic and free.”

The Greyhounds, with Caitlin Sherman Band: 9 p.m. Friday; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.