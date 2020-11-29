The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for Oregon’s museums, zoos and other attractions. For most, it meant closing this past spring, implementing new safety measures in order to reopen in the summer, before temporarily closing down again this fall in compliance with Oregon’s “freeze.”
But even if you can’t visit right now, memberships to Oregon’s most popular attractions remain a great gift this holiday season.
Annual memberships typically come with free admission for a year, with other perks like discounts and invitations to special events. Most pay for themselves after only a couple of visits, and often allow for a richer experience.
Memberships also serve as a way to help local attractions in a time of need. If you don’t wind up visiting very often — or at all — at the very least you’re making a donation to a local spot that could use the extra money right now.
As you plan a visit, check to see when the attraction will open, and be sure to follow any public health precautions in place. If you’re looking to give the gift of a membership this year, look no further than these 10 local attractions around Oregon.
OMSI
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland offers several tiers of annual memberships, from the $99 membership for one adult and one child, to a $225 Patron Membership for two adults and up to 10 kids. Memberships come with additional perks, like submarine and theater vouchers, and discounts on special exhibits. Buy a membership online at omsi.edu.
OREGON ZOO
An annual membership to the Oregon Zoo in Portland includes free admission, discounts and members-only opportunities. It also comes with discounts on food, rides and admission at more than 150 other zoos and aquariums around the country. Memberships are $79 to $219, depending on the size of your family. Buy one online at oregonzoo.org.
PORTLAND JAPANESE GARDEN
The Portland Japanese Garden has been a beautiful respite from a stressful world, a place where an annual membership could yield very real mental health benefits. Memberships range from $60 for individuals to $110 for households, with student discounts and the option to donate more to the garden. Buy a membership online at japanesegarden.org.
OREGON COAST AQUARIUM
Membership to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport comes with unlimited admission for a year, use of the members-only express entrance, and discounts throughout the aquarium. Prices range from $50 for individuals to $195 for large families, and are available online at aquarium.org.
PORTLAND ART MUSEUM
A Portland Art Museum membership comes with all the usual perks — free admission, priority entry, discounts – as well as invitations to members-only events and the opportunity to join museum art councils. Membership costs $69 to $150, with several higher tiers for donors. Buy one online at portlandartmuseum.org.
LAN SU CHINESE GARDEN
A tranquil garden in the heart of Old Town Portland, Lan Su is a great place to find serenity in the city. In addition to free admission, membership comes with discounts in the teahouse and garden shop, as well as members-only hours every month. Annual memberships cost $60 to $125, with options to donate more to the garden. Buy one online at lansugarden.org.
HIGH DESERT MUSEUM
The High Desert Museum in Bend covers a lot of ground, educating visitors about the ecological and cultural history of Central Oregon. An annual membership comes with free admission, discounts and exclusive invitations to special events. Memberships range from $65 to $150, with some higher premium tiers. Buy one online at highdesertmuseum.org.
RICE NORTHWEST MUSEUM OF ROCKS & MINERALS
One of the most affordable membership deals around, an annual membership to the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks & Minerals in Hillsboro costs $30 to $75. Membership comes with free admission, discounts and invitations to special events. Buy one online at ricenorthwestmuseum.org.
COLUMBIA GORGE DISCOVERY CENTER & MUSEUM
You can learn about the Columbia River Gorge as you explore it with a trip to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles, which offers $50 memberships for individuals and $75 for families. The museum also offers discounts for students and seniors, and allows you to add extra family members or friends. Buy a membership online at gorgediscovery.org.
WORLD FORESTRY CENTER
The World Forestry Center in Portland’s Washington Park is a museum and event space that champions sustainable forestry — a mission that’s particularly topical in light of our severe wildfires. Membership to the museum costs $60 and includes free admission for a year. Buy a membership online at worldforestry.org.
