If you’re looking for a way to get some steps in before you enjoy a large plate of Thanksgiving goodness, then consider participating in a Turkey Trot.
The fifth annual Redmond Turkey Trot will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in Sam Johnson Park. There will be a free 1K kids race at 9 a.m. followed by a $35 5K or a $40 10K race for adults that takes off at 9:20 a.m. and follows a loop route through the canyon.
Krissy Hardy, the race director, said she started this event with a couple of goals in mind.
“Really, it’s twofold,” she said. “We’re looking for a way to give back to the community and also a way to fund and get our nonprofit off the ground, and it did both of those things for us.”
Hardy and her husband own Summit Family Eyecare in Bend and were looking for a way to widen their impact on the community. So, in 2018 they started a nonprofit called Bright Eyes Bright Future, which helps provide eye care for kids who can’t afford it or don’t have access to it.
“[The Turkey Trot] was just a way to raise funds for that, and it’s just grown every year,” Hardy said. “I think [participation] has doubled every year.”
Because of the growing popularity, Hardy will be contributing to another local nonprofit called Family Access Network this year as well as to the local youth programs who offer course support at the event.
Thanks to the sponsors of the event, including but not limited to Hoodoo, The Brace Place and oregonhealthcare.gov, participants will be awarded a free Hoodoo ski lift ticket and a 2022 Redmond Turkey Trot T-shirt to take home.
If that isn’t enough encouragement to get out with your family and enjoy a short run on Thanksgiving, then I don’t know what is.
Registration will be available on the morning of the event from 7:30-8:45 a.m.
