Redmond Turkey Trot

The Redmond Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving morning at Sam Johnson Park.

If you’re looking for a way to get some steps in before you enjoy a large plate of Thanksgiving goodness, then consider participating in a Turkey Trot.

The fifth annual Redmond Turkey Trot will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in Sam Johnson Park. There will be a free 1K kids race at 9 a.m. followed by a $35 5K or a $40 10K race for adults that takes off at 9:20 a.m. and follows a loop route through the canyon.

