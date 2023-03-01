Among Bend artist Jesse Lockwood's stenciled tribute pieces is this homage to one of his favorite films, "The Big Lebowski." Lockwood will be on hand Monday at the Tower Theatre when the film screens in honor of its 25th anniversary.
Stencil art by Bend artist Jesse Lockwood, whose seen "The Big Lebowski" about 100 times.
The Dude abides on a toilet in this image by Bend artist Jesse Lockwood.
Stencil work of Bunny Lebowski by Bend artist Jesse Lockwood, who began making his tributes to "The Big Lebowski" in 2007.
Revelers celebrate "The Big Lebowski" at the Tower by dressing in costumes from a scene in the 1998 Coen brothers film.
Expect to see a lot of folks dressed in costumes from "The Big Lebowski" during "The Dude's Week," highlighted by events Monday and March 11 around downtown Bend.
Stencil art by Bend artist Jesse Lockwood, who began making his tributes to "The Big Lebowski" in 2007.
John Goodman and Jeff Bridges in a bowling alley scene from "The Big Lebowski."
From left, Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman in "The Big Lebowski."
The Dude abides on a toilet in this image by Bend artist Jesse Lockwood.
The Dude, aka His Dudeness, aka El Duderino, is getting his due in Bend this week and next, when events get underway in honor of the “The Big Lebowski,” the Coen brothers’ cult classic comedy. Monday marks the official 25th anniversary of the North American release of the film starring Jeff Bridges as The Dude, a slacking, laidback stoner who gets mistaken for the wealthy Lebowski of the title.
The Tower Theatre in downtown Bend will host a screening on Monday, the actual release date of the film in 1998. And because March 6 is also the 83rd anniversary of the Tower’s opening in 1940, filmgoers are in for some bonus treats, according to Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower. The audience will see a trailer for “Four Wives,” the first-ever film to be shown at the Tower.
With Kelly Cannon-Miller of Deschutes Historical Museum and Source film critic Jared Rasic on hand, audience members will learn more about Bend life in 1940 and 1998, along with “a little bit about what makes a cult movie, because ‘Lebowski’ when it came out was not successful at all, and then it became this thing,” Solley said.
It’s true. Despite its stature with ardent fans, “Lebowski” wasn’t a hit right out of the gate. But with highly quotable dialogue and themes including, in no particular order, friendship, bowling, Vietnam vets, white Russians, weed, nihilism and rugs that really tie a room together, its stature continued to grow in the years that followed. Alongside Bridges for the frolicking ride is a cast that includes his bowling teammates Steve Buscemi (as Donny) and John Goodman (Walter Sobchak), as well as antagonists such as John Turturro (Jesus Quintana) and Flea (nihilist), bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Monday evening also features an audience-judged costume contest with prizes related to certain statistics in the film, including first place, $292, which is also how many times the F word is used in the film. (Along those lines, those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult for the R-rated film.)
Though the movie itself is less than two hours in length, “The Dude celebration is theoretically lasting nearly a week, just in terms of different activities,” Solley said. If Monday’s your bowling night and you can’t make it, on the following Saturday, March 11, the folks at BendFilm are partnering with the Downtown Bend Business Association for “The Dude’s Day,” featuring a 7 p.m. screening of “The Big Lebowski” at the festival’s Tin Pan Theater.
Among other festivities on March 11, Bend Brewing Co. will offer half-off beer with a Tin Pan Theater ticket, and Brownbag Popcorn Co. will hand out free samples to people who answer “Big Lewbowski” trivia questions correctly. You’ll be able to get $5 Caucasians and $12 Gutterball Burgers at J-DUB, and Worthy Brewing Beers & Burgers will offer $8 White Russians and $5 beers for dudes in robes, along with plastic bowling pin juggling for a chance to win a prize.
You can even purchase a sweater like The Dude’s at Tactics, or buy a knit kit at Wool Town and make one yourself. (For a full list of business offerings, visit downtownbend.org.
Bend artist and Bend High art instructor Jesse Lockwood, a superfan of “Lebowski,” will be on hand for Monday’s event at the Tower. He was a student at Southern Oregon University in Ashland when he first saw the film.
“It just blew me away in terms of the character development and how funny it was,” Lockwood said. “All the characters, their interactions, the story — how ridiculous it kind of is, but they do such a good job with it. I mean, it’s the Coen brothers. They’re brilliant filmmakers.”
Lockwood often pays tribute to pop-culture, film and music influences in his pop stencil work: Linda Carter-era Wonder Woman, Jeff Spicoli, Clint Eastwood and Darth Vader.
“It’s all things that I feel need to be paid tribute to,” Lockwood said. In 2007, he began making stencils in tribute to “The Big Lebowski.” (View more at his website, jlockwoodart.com.)
“It’s one of my favorite all-time movies,” he said, estimating he’s seen it in the neighborhood of 100 times. Though the celebrations will fade, Lockwood will still be plugging away on his unique Lebowski stencils, which he began making around 2007.
No two pieces are alike.
“I will obviously reuse the same stencil, but every time that I do a painting, each one is different,” he said.
In 2014, Lockwood met the Dude himself when Bridges, also a musician, played a concert at the Tower with his band, The Abiders.
“I got some art signed by him,” Lockwood recalled. “And once he got back (home), his agent contacted me, and said, ‘Jeff wants you to paint a painting of The Dude for him for his house.’ I did it, and then they sent me a picture of it up in his house. That (was) super cool.”
