The Dude, aka His Dudeness, aka El Duderino, is getting his due in Bend this week and next, when events get underway in honor of the “The Big Lebowski,” the Coen brothers’ cult classic comedy. Monday marks the official 25th anniversary of the North American release of the film starring Jeff Bridges as The Dude, a slacking, laidback stoner who gets mistaken for the wealthy Lebowski of the title.

The Tower Theatre in downtown Bend will host a screening on Monday, the actual release date of the film in 1998. And because March 6 is also the 83rd anniversary of the Tower’s opening in 1940, filmgoers are in for some bonus treats, according to Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower. The audience will see a trailer for “Four Wives,” the first-ever film to be shown at the Tower.

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

