After last year’s do-it-yourself fair issue of GO! Magazine, we are happily breaking free and turning back to the real thing. If you missed the big fair guide in Sunday’s Bulletin, here's a quick rundown of what’s in store for the 2021 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo.
This year’s "Back in the Saddle"-themed fair breaks from tradition, slightly, ensuring that visitors and vendors are safe and have plenty of space to spread out by creating more green space with picnic tables and benches to rest on those toasty Central Oregon days. You'll see more hand-washing stations placed throughout the grounds and a reduction in the amount of livestock. Also, admission has gone online this year to cap attendance at 25,000 per day (about half the number seen during regular fair years) and all four concerts will be held outside and require no additional tickets to attend. The concerts will take place outside the First Interstate Bank Expo Center, near the rodeo grounds.
As for those animals — always a highlight for kids of all ages — they're back, but as with everything, this year will look different. The open-class livestock exhibitions are on hold, but the youth exhibitors from 4-H and FFA clubs will present their animals, and they will be more spread out and fewer in number than in years past.
The fair has always had loads of entertainment for the whole family, and this year is no exception. Acts gracing the stages this year include the father-daughter hypnotists Justin James and Sarafina, J.D. Platt’s K9 Kings Dog Show, Brad’s World of Reptiles, Skip Banks Balloon Man, the Haia Shark Encounter and more. Plus catch local bands and other musicians playing throughout the weekend on the Food Court and Center Circle stages, and don’t miss the entries into this year’s talent show performing all weekend. The winners will perform Sunday.
A few things that aren't changing much are the food and drink options. Fair favorites like elephant ears, kettle corn, turkey legs, lemonade and more can be devoured at ludicrous speeds to make up for last year’s lack of heartburn-inducing goodies. Plus the Craft Town beer tent will be pouring local brews by the pint. Remember, tip your bartenders and food servers.
And back again are the classic midway attractions, including rides and games. Try for the cuddly stuffed animals at the ring toss or test your nerves on the new Pineapple Express ride.
Finally, what county fair would be complete without the rodeo? Nightly performances start at 6:30 p.m. and run every day but Sunday, and are free to attend with your fair admission. Cheer on the cowboys and girls as they hang on to bucking broncs or weave through a barrel course. Don't forget to say "Hi" to Rodeo Queen Avalon Irwin and her horses, Mr. T and Twiggy.
Even though the number of people visiting the fair this year will be considerably lower than in past years, there is still plenty happening to make everything feel a bit more like normal.
