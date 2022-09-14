Here in Central Oregon, we have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to beer. With over two dozen breweries in operation, there are plenty of options across a wide variety of styles, from the traditional (pale ales, stouts, IPAs) to the trendy (lagers, sour ales, Belgian styles).
There’s one brewery that consistently produces the area’s most distinctive and creative brews — The Ale Apothecary.
Brewers Paul Arney and Connor Currie don’t limit themselves to convention when formulating the beers, and a glance over the available bottle list reveals a showcase of creativity. The common threads that bind the beers are the native wild yeast used for fermentation, and the wood that is present through nearly the entire brewing process.
I recently visited the tasting room to reacquaint myself with the brewery, sampled the featured flight of beers, and purchased a bottle to try at home. Here’s what I found.
Kveik Bitter, 6% ABV
Also available in bottles, this is based on an English cask bitter style that was fermented with kveik yeast and aged in oak barrels for four to six months. I found it to be incredibly fruity in aroma and flavor, with oak tannins picked up from the barrel and lemony citrus notes. You’ll find a bit of malt and hop character pointing to its style origins.
Tis The Saison, 8.4% ABV
This farmhouse style ale was brewed with rye malt and Vignoles grapes. I found this one to be right in the brewery’s wheelhouse, with a luscious house tart character with highlights of grape skins, light hints of white wine, and a grainy rye spiciness that evokes rustic bread.
Earthbound Astronaut, 8% ABV
Arney has long brewed with locally produced malt from Mecca Grade Estate Malt in Madras, and Earthbound Astronaut was created in honor of maltster owner Seth Klann. Brewed with Mecca Grade’s toasted Metolius malt, known for its rich graham cracker character, the beer is a deep amber color and stands out as a straightforward example of oak barrel fermentation while highlighting the malt. Notes of plum and cherry come out as it warms.
Ponderosa Lodgehouse, 8%
This spontaneously fermented beer, available on cask, was perhaps the most interesting of the flight as it was brewed with ponderosa pine needles. I’ve tasted many IPAs with hops that impart similar character, but I don’t believe I’ve ever had a beer with actual pine; I found it softly resiny and piney, with some tannic and perhaps citrusy notes that likely come from the pine (similar to spruce beer). I recommend it.
The bottle I bought was The Demon King of Friday, a beer with an interesting backstory. The description on the bottle menu says, “The Demon King of Friday is our genie that we managed to get back into the bottle. Initially, we had quite a bit of Minotaur (blackberry sour stout aged in bourbon and wine casks) that didn’t take to bottle conditioning, so we brewed a complimentary beer and blended the beer from the bottles with the new brew in second-use spirit barrels. This beer is phenomenal.”
Bottle conditioning is the process by which residual yeast referments the beer after a small addition of sugar (honey is used for all Ale Apothecary beers) and carbonates the bottles. I reached out to Arney for some additional detail on what went into the blend that created Demon King.
“We brewed a beer intended to mellow the acidity from the bottled beer, while retaining the dark roast and biscuity characters (and) enhancing the fruit (marionberries) from the Minotaur,” he said via email. This was blended with the original beer in rum, bourbon, and brandy barrels that had previously held various beers.
This brew pours a dark amber-brown color, and initial aroma impressions offer up the berries followed up by a touch of rye, cedar, and blackberry cordial. The original tart nature of the Minotaur is apparent, which gives it a lush, appetizing quality.
It’s quite complex in flavor, and you’ll find additional nuance develops as it warms and breathes. Initial notes start as a berry-infused balsamic reduction with flavors of red fruits and a sprinkle of toasted biscuit or candied malts. I then found a bit of dark rum drawn from the barrels, along with notes of brown sugar, black currant, and tart cherry.
I think it has a culinary nature that would pair quite well with crusty bread and pungent cheese, or a caprese salad. It’s 9.12% alcohol by volume, which makes it an excellent beer to share.
For those exploring the local beer scene, it’s never been a better time to visit The Ale Apothecary and explore the inventive, specialty beers available and perhaps take a bottle home to savor later.
