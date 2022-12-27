SPONGE(59of93).jpg

Disco-influenced Miami bass music duo The Sponges visit the Domino Room Friday.

 Sam Noble

Shout out to Codes and The Sponges, who’ve made it very clear on both the show poster and the name of the tour exactly what’s in store for people who attend their co-headlining show Friday night at the Domino Room.

The tour is called “So Damn Funked Up,” and that’s what it says across the top of the poster, too. That makes sense, as Codes is a DJ and producer whose take on house music is pretty darn funky, and The Sponges are a disco-influenced bass music duo from Miami whose two most-played songs on Spotify are called “Space Funk ‘75” and “Funked Up.” (“Brand New Funk” is seventh on the list.)

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

