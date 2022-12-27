Shout out to Codes and The Sponges, who’ve made it very clear on both the show poster and the name of the tour exactly what’s in store for people who attend their co-headlining show Friday night at the Domino Room.
The tour is called “So Damn Funked Up,” and that’s what it says across the top of the poster, too. That makes sense, as Codes is a DJ and producer whose take on house music is pretty darn funky, and The Sponges are a disco-influenced bass music duo from Miami whose two most-played songs on Spotify are called “Space Funk ‘75” and “Funked Up.” (“Brand New Funk” is seventh on the list.)
The Sponges also have this tremendous sentence in their bio: “Due to their incredible good looks, destructive beats and unbelievable creative innovation, the mysterious duo is well on their way to establishing themselves as one of the greatest acts to ever grace the sonic wasteland known as the electronic music industry.”
As Annie Lennox once sang: Who am I to disagree?
The Sponges and Codes, with MStarkDJ and Father Sean: 9 p.m. Friday, doors open 8 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, 1988entertainment.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
