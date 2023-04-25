Brothers-Reed-2.jpeg

The Brothers Reed

 Submitted photo

Best known to strangers as The Brothers Reed, the Reed brothers do, in fact, have first names: Aaron and Phil. Despite their sibling status, however, the Reeds didn’t start playing music together until just a few years ago.

Things have taken off since then, in part because Aaron and Phil work well together, unsurprisingly. Their music is an upbeat blend of folk, bluegrass, country, funk and rock, while their stage show is an integral part of the experience because of the brothers’ storytelling chops and their comedic synergy, honed over a lifetime together.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

