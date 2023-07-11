The Brothers Comatose are familiar faces 'round these parts, having played in Central Oregon many times over the past decade or so. Case in point: Almost exactly a year ago, they were in Bend to play Munch & Music, and I praised their nifty pickin', sibling harmonies, Americana vibes and rock 'n' roll spirit. Their instrumentation aligns with bluegrass, and their sound is relentlessly mellow and melancholy.
In fact, The Brothers Comatose are one of the better bands out there straddling the blurry lines between bluegrass, country and roots music, largely because they seem to be so comfortable with said straddling. These five guys sound like your favorite pair of well-worn jeans, and they're perfect for an evening of gentle swaying under the stars. (Heads up: Their live shows can evolve into rowdy rock concerts, so bring more than just your jeans and your gentle sway.)
This week, the Brothers are back in the area, this time to kick off Sisters Folk Festival's summer concert series at Sisters Art Works, which will also feature Ron Artis II & The Truth on July 29 and Rainbow Girls on Aug. 19.
The Brothers Comatose: 7 p.m. Thursday, doors open 6 p.m., $25 adults, $15 ages 5-17, free age 4 and younger, Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters, sistersfolkfestival.org.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
