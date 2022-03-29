The Brethren

The Brethren will hold an EP release show Saturday in Bend.

 Trevor McCreery/Submitted photo

Local music lovers may recognize brothers Casey and Corey Parnell, as well as Lonnie Chapin, as members of the Bend-based band Precious Byrd, in which they play a party-friendly mix of pop and rock covers and originals.

It turns out they have another band, too: The Brethren, a country-rock quartet that also includes Chapin’s brother, Chad Chapin, a Grammy-nominated drummer and BMI Song of the Year winner. (Lonnie Chapin has a Grammy of his own, from his time playing bass with the Christian rock band Petra.)

The two pairs of siblings first got together to write as a group in March 2020 and soon found themselves “locked up in an East Nashville rehearsal space writing with ease” as COVID-19 shut down much of the world, according to a press release.

The result of that writing is a new EP called “Staring at Stars” that showcases The Brethren’s seamless blend of country, pop and rock. Think strummy guitars, honeyed harmonies, clever turns of phrase, big crescendos and anthemic choruses, and you’re in this band’s ballpark.

To celebrate the release of the new EP, they’re playing Saturday night at Silver Moon, where they’ll also release a collaborative beer they’ve created with the brewery.

The Brethren’s EP release: $10, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Silver Moon Brewing, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

