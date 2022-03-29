The Black Tones.jpg

Seattle's The Black Tones visit Volcanic Theatre Pub Sunday.

Kudos to The Black Tones for giving their killer 2019 album a perfect name. It’s called “Cobain & Cornbread,” and it succinctly and alliteratively summarizes the Seattle duo’s sound, an explosive collision of Northwest electric guitar crunch (“Cobain”) and grimy Southern soul and blues (“Cornbread”).

The Black Tones are twin siblings Cedric and Eva Walker, and they seem predestined to become the new faces of rock ‘n’ roll in the Pacific Northwest. First, though, they’ll stop in Bend with two other good bands: San Francisco/New Orleans soul-pop band Killer Whale and Nashville psych-pop road warrior Nordista Freeze.

The Black Tones, with Killer Whale and Nordista Freeze: $10, 8 p.m. Sunday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

