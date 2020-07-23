Sitting on a patio as the sun sets and a warm breeze cools the day’s heat is the perfect way to enjoy dinner. Sure, you can enjoy it in your backyard or visit one of the many outdoor dining areas. And while downtown outdoor dining is great for an urban vibe, I wondered where is the best place for a meal that feels like a beautiful getaway?
With many lovely options, it was hard to narrow it down. Chow, The Victorian and Christie’s Kitchen in Redmond offer exceptional breakfast and lunches under towering old trees. Dinner along the Deschutes at Greg’s Grill or Anthony’s is a relaxing, beautiful way to end the day, especially if you like to people-watch the passersby. Washington’s Kitchen and Dining, La Rosa, Bend Pizza Kitchen, Pflucke, Sunny Yoga Kitchen, and Poke Row offer outdoor dining in Northwest Crossing. At the Box Factory on Arizona, Foxtail Bakeshop and Fix & Repeat serve breakfast. Valentine’s Deli has lunch. Immersion Brewing and River Pig offer beer and dinner.
Still, the best outdoor dining experiences are hidden away. They may feel like you are eating in a lovely yard-like setting. A beautiful view is a bonus. Of course, they must have good food to go with the ambiance.
By the riverCurrents at the Riverhouse sits above a stretch of rapids on the Deschutes River. A hillside across the river lends a sense of intimacy to the large patio. Diners can sit along a counter overlooking the river, on a couch, or at tables along the restaurant’s shady side. Colorful blooms in large flower pots add to a garden-by-the-river feel.
My companions and I were seated at one of the tables with its own fire pit. If it gets chilly near the water when the sun goes down the enclosed fire will warm the area around it. Outdoor heaters are available for other tables. The sound of rushing water and negative ions from the rapids helps create a relaxing atmosphere that is truly representative of the outdoors in Bend.
We shared a variety of starters from the lounge menu. To begin, we shared bacon-wrapped jalapeño shrimp with horseradish goat cheese and pineapple relish. The jalapeños were mild and combined well with the bacon wrap. The sweetness of large juicy shrimp and the sweet pineapple played against the spice and salty bacon, balanced with the goat cheese. Next, we tried the small, Pacific clams with spring onion, blistered tomato, and a perfectly grilled baguette to soak up the chorizo flavored broth. We finished with the Marguerite flatbread. It was like a caprese salad on a crust. Heirloom tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan were drizzled with basil pesto.
Too relaxing to leave, we shared a flourless chocolate cake for dessert.
Dining with a viewWhen the sun gets low in the sky, the view from The Row overlooking the Tetherow golf course and the Cascade mountains is stunning. Golden light hugs the mounds of the golf course that stretches out as if to meet the distant Three Sisters and Mount Washington.
While the Row is the club’s Pub, the food is far from ordinary pub pizza and pretzels fare. I opted for the Truffle Marrow Burger. So big it’s hard to fit this half-pound Cascade Natural beef burger and Big Ed’s brioche bun in my mouth. The truffled burger is topped with rich bone marrow butter, fresh horseradish IPAioli, and caramelized onions. White cheddar and crispy prosciutto bring the cheeseburger with bacon taste. It is a party in your mouth of unique, strong, rich flavors. A light, refreshing order of fresh vegetables and cilantro ranch dip was the perfect accompaniment.
My dining companion went for the French Dip sandwich. It was extraordinary. A pile of tender Cedar River prime rib flavored with creamy horsey aioli, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese atop a soft, chewy ciabatta roll. With it came some of the best crispy French fries we’ve tried in town.
The food was so good, it was almost easy to forget to enjoy the view.
In the garden
Two of the top choices are breakfast or lunch garden experiences. One Street Down in Redmond serves to dinners under trees outside the restaurant, but it’s on 7th street, quiet and one street down from the busy 6th street. A giant elm and pine tree shades the grassy area where tables are placed on the grass. Diners eat under lime green and brick red umbrellas. On the other side, the trees are smaller, but it still feels like you are eating in your garden next to lavender bushes and hanging flowers.
Unique menu. It’s not just Denver omelets instead, there is the prime rib omelet topped with home hollandaise and a goat cheese omelet. On the sweet side, they make amazing stuffed French toast, apple pie pancakes, and homemade giant cinnamon rolls.
More secluded and quite a bit busier is McKay Cottage. Tall bushes and flowers hide the paver patio from the street. Towering trees and colorful umbrellas shade diners from the sun. Surrounded by flowers and the old cottage gives it a quaint backyard feel.
Most anything you order will be outstanding. I decided to have breakfast as I chose a pomegranate mimosa and eggs Benedict. The hollandaise was thick, buttery and lemony, poured over Hill’s applewood smoked ham and an oversized English muffin— big and the right amount of chewy. The side of breakfast potatoes appeared a bit overdone. One bite proved that idea wrong as the potato chunks were crispy on the outside and soft inside—perfect flavor. To go with it, I picked a freshly made marionberry scone.
My companion had lunch. She chose the Waldorf Chicken Salad Croissant, which included golden raisins, green apple, chopped walnuts, tomato, and romaine on a croissant. The savory chicken plays against the sweet raisins, the tart apples, and the nuts. The salad was piled high on the croissant. It’s a classic sandwich made well.
While the weather is so inviting, dining al fresco calls to me. It’s an excellent time to take advantage of dining out.
