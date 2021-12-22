This year saw the release of many films from 2020 due to the pandemic, but that didn’t exactly spell brilliant filmmaking throughout. In fact, there were probably more misses than hits, but there were a good few that stood out as the best. This particular year-end list isn’t final yet — which is why you only get six instead of the usual 10 — as there are still films and festival darlings that I haven’t had the pleasure of getting my hands on yet. But as such, these six stood out as my personal favorite this year.
“Power of the Dog” — The beautiful drama checked a lot of my boxes for films — gorgeous cinematography, top-notch acting, its script is simple yet incredibly well-written, and it’s a Western. Benedict Cumberbatch delivers probably his strongest performance to date, and Kirsten Dunst is also at the top of her game. Director and writer Jane Campion has given the world a truly great piece of art.
“Pig” — I definitely have a soft spot for films shot here in Oregon, but “Pig” ends up on the list thanks to Nicolas Cage’s subtle and brilliant performance as a reclusive former top Portland chef on a mission to retrieve his prize truffle pig (and best friend) when it’s stolen, or pig-napped, if you will. At its core there is a really beautiful story about friendship and being true to yourself. Plus, if someone stole something as important as the pig is to Cage’s Rob, I would probably want to go on a revenge mission the same as he does, so it’s easy to connect with the disheveled forest-man that is Rob.
“Dune” — Director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve finally accomplished what seemed impossible and gave the world a nearly perfect adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel. While it ends on a big cliffhanger, in the grand scheme of its nearly three-hour runtime, it never feels sluggish or unworthy of its length. Every frame is perfect, as is the casting and world-building that occurs. I’ve been ready for the sequel since the credits began to roll on this first installment.
“The Green Knight” — As this is the most “artsy” film on this list, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it was certainly mine. Dev Patel anchors the sweepingly beautiful fantasy adaptation of the Arthurian legend, and with so many visual allusions and thematic connections, there is a lot left on the viewer to interpret on their own — which is a nice change of pace from the more mainstream way movies can sometimes spoon-feed their audiences.
“The Summer of Soul” — It’s not too often that documentaries can end up on top year-end lists, but musician Questlove’s directorial debut paints a stunning picture of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival using footage from the actual music and art festival, which celebrated and featured Black artists and bands. While Woodstock would go into the annals of American history, this equally important and stacked line-up of acts isn’t as well-known outside of the community. Luckily Questlove has changed that.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — This may be recency bias, but I can’t help myself: I love a good Marvel movie when it fires on all cylinders like this one does. While it’s mostly a love letter to fans of the character and the franchise as a whole, this latest in the series expands beyond just Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man by exploring more of the multi-verse set up in the Disney+ series, it also has the biggest impact on the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe, whereas the previous two installments have been mostly self-contained. It’s full of heart and is the most emotionally impactful Marvel movie we’ve had in a while, plus Holland has fully settled himself in as the best screen Spidey we’ve seen. (Stay tuned to my full review in next week’s GO!)
