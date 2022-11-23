Bloody marys have trended toward jaw-dropping, dizzyingly high garnishes, fueled by social media’s obsession with the visually impressive. But when it comes to the classic cocktail, the “mega mary” is not always superior. Restaurants with a focus on elaborate trimmings can end up short-changing the signature cocktail’s salty, spicy and earthy flavors.
I headed to Justy’s Bar, Grill and Sandbox to try the “smokey bloody” ($11), one of two special bloody marys on the menu. There were no trimmings on top — it was simply decorated with a salt and chipotle rim.
In this case, the fanfare was not needed. The cocktail held its own with a distinctly original and full-bodied flavor.
The smokiness was followed by a heavy hand of smooth Union Mezcal. And the bloody mary mix was stirred with Bend Sauce, which added depth. The strong smoky elements made the drink original, setting it apart from the traditional bloody mary.
The smokey bloody would easily hold its own next to any savory brunch dish. Justy’s also makes a “pepper bloody” with its house bloody mary mix, Crater Lake Pepper vodka and pickled vegetables.
In terms of garnishes, the Oxford Hotel’s restaurant, Roam, also serves a humble bloody mary ($10) garnished with a yellow cherry tomato, two juicy green olives stuffed with pimento and a pickled green bean.
Roam’s bloody mary satisfies a craving for the traditional. It has a forward pickled flavor followed by the tart, tanginess of the tomato juice. The added vodka is subtle.
The lack of spice makes this bloody mary more versatile when it comes to pairing with food. Its traditional flavors would pair perfectly with Roam’s egg-centric breakfast specials, as it doesn’t risk overpowering the flavors of the dish.
One of Bend’s most adorned bloody marys is found at the SEA Crab House, known for its Cajun seafood boils with a South East Asian Twist. However, its “mega marys” come with a high price tag. The SEA Cajun mega marys start at $25 with the highest-end bloody mary, the medusa, ringing in at $119.
The extra cost pays off in the sense that the drink can stand in for a meal, especially when it comes to the medusa. The medusa bloody mary at the SEA Crab House is enough for a meal for two with a whole snow crab, two prawns, two crab legs and six oysters with fixings, served in a pitcher.
Last time I patronized the seafood restaurant, I tried the SEA Cajun Mary ($25) with two crab legs, two prawns and fixings.
It was filling to the point that I ended up taking home some of the toppings along with leftovers from the boil that my partner and I weren’t able to
finish.
Unfortunately, in this case, the seafood on top of the SEA Cajun Mary compromised the cocktail’s taste. Although the prawns and crab legs on top were impressive, the bloody mary mix was watered down and lacked flavor.
Honorable mentions of Bend restaurants serving “mega marys” are sister restaurants The Victorian Cafe and The Hideaway.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.