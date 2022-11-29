NCD_LIVE_HORIZONTAL_1.jpg

Americana/bluegrass act Never Come Down visits The Belfry in Sisters on Saturday.

 

Another week brings another pair of good shows to The Belfry in Sisters, which has had quite a busy fall, with more on the horizon, including popular Oregon bluesman Curtis Salgado on Dec. 17, a solstice bluegrass show on Dec. 21 and a New Year’s Eve party with longtime local fave Brent Alan.

First up, though, it’s Never Come Down, a Portland quintet that plays a warm and pretty brand of bluegrassy Americana music. Imagine the laid-back vibes of Watchhouse mixed with the string-band chops of Nickel Creek and you’re in the right late-night jam sesh. For a place to start listening, dial up the band’s lovely 2021 album “Better Late Than Never.” Quattlebaum opens. 7 p.m. Saturday. $20.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

