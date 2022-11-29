Another week brings another pair of good shows to The Belfry in Sisters, which has had quite a busy fall, with more on the horizon, including popular Oregon bluesman Curtis Salgado on Dec. 17, a solstice bluegrass show on Dec. 21 and a New Year’s Eve party with longtime local fave Brent Alan.
First up, though, it’s Never Come Down, a Portland quintet that plays a warm and pretty brand of bluegrassy Americana music. Imagine the laid-back vibes of Watchhouse mixed with the string-band chops of Nickel Creek and you’re in the right late-night jam sesh. For a place to start listening, dial up the band’s lovely 2021 album “Better Late Than Never.” Quattlebaum opens. 7 p.m. Saturday. $20.
Next week brings the return of Central Oregon regulars Shook Twins, a folk-pop group led by twin sisters Katelyn and Laurie Shook. Katelyn plays guitar and Laurie plays banjo. Both of them sing, which means they offer the special kind of harmonies that only bands with singin’ siblings can provide. Their most recent album was 2019’s “Some Good Lives,” which found the twins exploring funk, pop and psychedelic sounds in addition to their catchy folk music. Handmade Moments opens. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. $25.
The Belfry is located at 302 E. Main Ave., in Sisters, and more information is at belfryevents.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
