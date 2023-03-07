If someone asked you to put together a concert featuring two adventurous, idiosyncratic and highly listenable acoustic guitar players and you could pick from anyone in America, you couldn’t do much better than the two artists visiting The Belfry Sunday night.
Headlining is Charlie Parr, the veteran Minnesota country-blues singer-songwriter with an uncommon combination of fingerpicking skill and storytelling ability. He sings evocatively and empathetically about the ups and (mostly) downs of life in modern times, while also playing a banjo or guitar in a way that is sometimes eye-popping, sometimes understated, and always unique.
Anderson, from Portland, doesn’t sing, but her beautiful acoustic guitar work is experimental and exploratory, but also warm and tuneful. She is a master of her craft who knows how to push and pull on the boundaries of acoustic guitar music while ensuring her music remains easily accessible. The New Yorker has called her “one of the most distinctive guitar players of her generation.”
Needless to say, this is a bill that shouldn’t be missed. Here’s hoping you bought tickets in advance, because the show is sold out.
Charlie Parr, with Marisa Anderson: 7 p.m. Sunday, doors open 6 p.m., SOLD OUT, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters, belfryevents.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
