Marisa Anderson

Portland guitarist Marisa Anderson plays Sunday at The Belfry in Sisters.

 Laurent Orseau

If someone asked you to put together a concert featuring two adventurous, idiosyncratic and highly listenable acoustic guitar players and you could pick from anyone in America, you couldn’t do much better than the two artists visiting The Belfry Sunday night.

Headlining is Charlie Parr, the veteran Minnesota country-blues singer-songwriter with an uncommon combination of fingerpicking skill and storytelling ability. He sings evocatively and empathetically about the ups and (mostly) downs of life in modern times, while also playing a banjo or guitar in a way that is sometimes eye-popping, sometimes understated, and always unique.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

