Food
Whether you’re attending the Sisters Folk Festival or passing through town en route to the wilderness, chances are you may want something to eat or drink in Sisters.
At the Barn, there’s a cozy tap house with an alternating tap list of craft breweries, wineries and spirits. And behind the barn are four food trucks congregated around an outdoor space with long, wooden picnic tables.
The food trucks are Boone Dog Wood Fired Pizza, Chulitas with Mexican cuisine, Pop’s Southern BBQ and Rootbound. One evening last week, I decided on ordering from Rootbound, a women-owned vegan food truck while my partner headed to Boone Dog.
The sunshine bowl ($16) from Rootbound was prepared with mint coconut rice, black beans, micro greens and a punchy agave lime cashew sauce. All of it was topped with Rootbound’s signature Ultralife blend, a combination of sunflower seeds, hemp hearts, sesame seeds, citrus zest and dried herbs.
The bowl usually comes with grilled pineapple, but it was substituted with warm, chopped plum. I opted to add grilled tofu on top and found it tasty and well-seasoned.
The only ingredient that fell short was the mint coconut rice. It was cold and a little crunchy with a chalky consistency.
I had a chance to polish off most of the bowl while my partner waited for the text notification that his order was ready. The sausage pepper wood-fired pizza ($16) from Boone Dog took a lagging 20 minutes until it came out of the wood-fired oven.
The pie was beautifully charred around the edges and topped with Italian sausage, mozzarella curd, red onions, jalapeños and parmesan cheese. My partner devoured it, noting that the red onions offered a distinctly sweet flavor.
Service
The service at Rootbound was as nurturing as the food itself. The woman inside the truck acknowledged my presence the moment I arrived and didn’t rush as she took my order.
Later, as I sat at a nearby picnic table enjoying my meal, I noticed the musical laughter of another customer interacting with the same woman.
Atmosphere
The barn is a building that commands attention. It’s constructed out of beautiful wood panels with large doors and stunning pieces of stained glass on either side. It was designed as a community hub where craftsmanship, quality, simplicity and service come together, according to the website.
Last week, a round of bingo played outside the barn hosted by the Circle of Friends, an organization connecting children with mentors in Sisters.
More info
Location: 171 East Main St., Sisters
Contact: 541-904-4343, thebarninsisters.com
Hours/Price Range:
Taphouse: Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Rootbound: Wednesday-Sunday 11:30-8 p.m., $14-$18
Boone Dog Wood Fired Pizza: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, $10-$20
Chulitas: noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, $3.75-$16
Pop’s Southern BBQ: noon-until sold out, Friday-Monday, $15-$21
Cuisine: Tap house and food truck lot
