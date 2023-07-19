The next two weekends, Guerrilla Shakespeare Company tackles the tragedy “Queen Lear” — you know it as “King Lear” — at outdoor venues around Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Terrebonne, Sisters and Prineville.
Guerrilla Shakespeare Co. has been around several years, and is known for its fun, quick-paced approaches to ”Hamlet” and other plays finding ways to freshen centuries-old plays prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. After two years away, the company of local players returned last year with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Directed by Raechel Gilland, “Queen Lear” opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Deschutes Historical Museum, where it returns the following evening. On Saturday, it moves east to Alpenglow Park, where it again has a 7:30 start. From there, the queen and company hit the road for performances at other outdoor venues up and down Central Oregon, so remember to bring a chair or blanket and look at “If you go” to see where and when. Most performance start at 7:30 p.m., save for the last one on July 30, which begins at 5.
Evolution of ‘Queen Lear’
This time around, because of the company’s gender-blind casting for many roles, the king will be a queen, and several other usually cast with men have been cast with women.
Given the company’s knack for inventive, outdoor performances of plays by the Bard of Avon, it may come as no surprise that they’ve found a way even to take the tragedy and give it a twist, also mining it for every drop of humor it has to offer.
Company founder Clinton Clark explained that initially the group of thespians had wanted to present the story of Lear with an all-female cast, but the numbers were hard to hit.
“We couldn’t get as many women out as we’d have liked, so we had to instead go with cross-casting some of the roles, including the title character,” he said. “It’s still the same Shakespearean text. We just kind of changed the pronouns around to make it make more sense.”
Jamie Speed will star as the royal Lear, who in prepping for his — er, her — retirement and divvying up her estate to her offspring, setting off a sibling power struggle. In case you haven’t heard or noticed it yourself already, HBO’s “Succession” indeed shares some plot parallels with the Roy family’s fortune finagling, albeit over five acts rather than four seasons.
