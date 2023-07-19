image1 (8).jpeg

The cast of "Queen Lear" poses during a rehearsal for the show, which opens this weekend in Bend and will visit several area locations, including Culver, Sisters and Prineville.

The next two weekends, Guerrilla Shakespeare Company tackles the tragedy “Queen Lear” — you know it as “King Lear” — at outdoor venues around Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Terrebonne, Sisters and Prineville.

Guerrilla Shakespeare Co. has been around several years, and is known for its fun, quick-paced approaches to ”Hamlet” and other plays finding ways to freshen centuries-old plays prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. After two years away, the company of local players returned last year with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Sophie Schmidt, front, plays Cordelia in Guerrilla Shakespeare Company's "Queen Lear." Company founder Clinton Clark, left, is Edgar in the tragedy. 
