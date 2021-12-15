The days leading up to Christmas are numbered, but with luck, imagination and wisdom gleaned from local galleries, it’s not too late to give someone you love the gift of art this Christmas. It can be more than a little daunting to think of buying a work of art for a friend, family member or loved one. For all but the most empathetic and best listeners, how someone is going to react to a gift is hard to predict. Nonetheless, the number one takeaway from recent conversations with members of three artist-run galleries in Bend was this: Don’t be intimidated. If you simply want to infuse someone else’s life with a little beauty, you need not shoot for the stars, said the sellers of art and handmade goods.
Hybrid studio-gallery The Workhouse (50 SE Scott St., Bend), where you can see artists and makers at work as well as buy the fruits of their labors, offers aesthetically pleasing handmade goods that range in size and practicality.
“We sell everything from $3 stickers to locally made candies and chocolates, all the way up to fine art,” said Workhouse founder and artist Cari Brown, noting that smaller, less pricy items were popular with shoppers at last weekend’s Craft-O Holiday Bazaar, the 11th year of the event — and things like artisan-made soap and candles make great stocking stuffers.
“We also carry a lot of practical -use items. It’s not just art or art prints. … We have woodworkers who are making really beautiful cutting boards and small bowls and spoons,” Brown said.
There are even DIY macrame and paint-by-number kits available for the budding creatives in your life.
“There are a lot of opportunities when shopping local, and shopping at The Workhouse in particular, that have a fairly universal appeal without having to worry too much about (whether) you hit the mark on someone’s taste of what they would hang on the wall,” Brown added, stressing that in addition to supporting the local economy and its talented artists, buying from a member maker means they can resize, say, a ring, or make other alterations.
Red Chair Gallery (103 NW Oregon Ave.) in downtown Bend also sells items that skew toward the functional, including ceramic plates, mugs, sushi sets, coaster sets and other household items, as well as fiber arts including scarves and toppers as well as one-size-fits-all face masks, along with wildlife photography, paintings and other wall-hanging art.
Artist-owned and -run galleries and spaces beyond Bend include Hood Avenue Art (357 W. Hood Ave.) in Sisters, Rick Steber and Company Makers (131 NE Fifth St.) in Prineville and Artists’ Gallery Sunriver in The Village at Sunriver.
If you’re considering buying fine art, it’s OK to go with a print or a smaller, reasonably priced original. And if you’re not confident that the recipient will want to permanently hang it on their wall, inquire with galleries as to their exchange policies that allow.
“Everything here is returnable after Christmas for store credit,” said Julia Kennedy, a journalist-turned-jewelry -maker and a member artist at Red Chair Gallery. “If somebody buys you a picture that you don’t have a place for on your wall, you can bring it back and get store credit, pick out something else.”
At Tumalo Art Co. (450 SW Powerhouse Drive) in the Old Mill District, the artists decorate a Christmas tree with small fine art pieces, said founding artist Susan Luckey-Higdon.
They’re small works — she contributed 5-by-5-inch still-life paintings — and hang alongside ornaments, “but honestly, they’re more like a little tiny piece of art that you’d find a spot in your home for.”
Higdon concedes that while it’s daunting to buy something as personal as art for another, “that’s why it’s neat to have the tiny art, because in the end, it’s not that big of an investment,” she said. “Then I really recommend you go with your gut — you know somebody well to know they like flowers, or to know they like landscapes. It’s just to give them a little entrée into something that’s one of a kind that way.”
If, even now, you still find the prospect of giving art to the aesthete in your life intimidating, gift certificates, with which the only pressure is how much you’re willing to spend on art for the intended recipient, are always an option.
“If somebody really likes art, and you’re not sure what to get them, a gift certificate is always good,” Kennedy said.
