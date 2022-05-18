2022 Fiber Market Day

The High Desert Wool Growers is sponsoring their 24th annual Fiber Market Day at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond this weekend.

 Submitted photo

The High Desert Wool Growers 24th annual Fiber Market Day is taking place this Saturday at the High Desert Activity Center on the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m., with family-friendly activities happening throughout the day.

The High Desert Wool Growers have sponsored this event every year since 1998, and have promoted the sheep and fiber industry in Central Oregon since 1990.

“We invite you to come and see, touch and explore the practical and artistic uses of natural, eco-friendly fibers,” reads the most recent High Desert Wool Growers blog post.

There will be over 30 vendors in attendance representing the fiber arts, including spinners, weavers, felters and more. There will be raffles at various times throughout the day, a spinning circle and the Jill Pot contest of best fleece on the animal chosen by an experienced spinner.

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

“This event is an educational opportunity as well as an exhibition, sale, and general gathering of fiber enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest,” reads a statement from the High Desert Wool Growers.

Admissions and parking is free to the public, allowing attendees to focus on what supplies and tools they want to buy for all of the fiber arts such as spinning, weaving, felting, rug making and more.

To get to the High Desert Activity Center after entering the fairgrounds, proceed right to parking lot A. For more information, visit 

highdesertwoolgrowers.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.