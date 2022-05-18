The High Desert Wool Growers 24th annual Fiber Market Day is taking place this Saturday at the High Desert Activity Center on the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m., with family-friendly activities happening throughout the day.
The High Desert Wool Growers have sponsored this event every year since 1998, and have promoted the sheep and fiber industry in Central Oregon since 1990.
“We invite you to come and see, touch and explore the practical and artistic uses of natural, eco-friendly fibers,” reads the most recent High Desert Wool Growers blog post.
There will be over 30 vendors in attendance representing the fiber arts, including spinners, weavers, felters and more. There will be raffles at various times throughout the day, a spinning circle and the Jill Pot contest of best fleece on the animal chosen by an experienced spinner.
“This event is an educational opportunity as well as an exhibition, sale, and general gathering of fiber enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest,” reads a statement from the High Desert Wool Growers.
Admissions and parking is free to the public, allowing attendees to focus on what supplies and tools they want to buy for all of the fiber arts such as spinning, weaving, felting, rug making and more.
To get to the High Desert Activity Center after entering the fairgrounds, proceed right to parking lot A. For more information, visit
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon's most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We'll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
