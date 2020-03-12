In December 2018, The Devon Allman Project — led by the son of Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band fame — played the Tower Theatre with a special guest: Duane Betts, son of Allmans’ guitarist Dickey Betts. But even then the two musicians knew their fates were colliding: “Essentially from this point until March it’s going to morph into what will become The Allman Betts Band,” Allman told GO! Magazine at the time. “So, people are gonna see it happen right onstage as it happens.”
Fast-forward to this year: The seven-piece Allman Betts Band is touring in support of its 2019 debut album, “Down to the River,” a gritty, classic-sounding slab of roots rock, soul, blues and R&B that naturally recalls the Allmans while offering some new twists. The group will return to (well, technically debut in) Bend to play the Domino Room on Tuesday.
The Allman Betts Band, with Jackson Stokes: 7 p.m. Tuesday, doors at 6 p.m.; $40 plus fees in advance, $45 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
