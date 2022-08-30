Adventure Van Expo 2022

The Adventure Van Expo is coming to the Deschutes County Expo Center this Friday and Saturday.

Calling all current and potential van-lifers: The Adventure Van Expo is making a stop at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond Friday night though Sunday afternoon. This family-friendly event will feature a full weekend of 50 vendors, including van builders, rental companies, accessory companies, adventure vehicles, food, music and more.

“Come out and meet the builders, network with vanlifers, check out all kinds of cool workmanship and things maybe you’ve never seen, learn something new,” reads the event's description.

