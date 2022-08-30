Calling all current and potential van-lifers: The Adventure Van Expo is making a stop at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond Friday night though Sunday afternoon. This family-friendly event will feature a full weekend of 50 vendors, including van builders, rental companies, accessory companies, adventure vehicles, food, music and more.
“Come out and meet the builders, network with vanlifers, check out all kinds of cool workmanship and things maybe you’ve never seen, learn something new,” reads the event's description.
The van expo is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The days will be filled with live music by Miller Twins, New Iberians and Legato Gusto, a DIY van buildout contest, vendor speaker events, a DIY van open house and plenty of van inspiration and networking opportunities.
“We really have kind of more or less like the best builders and one-of-a-kind vans coming to the show,” said Neil Morse, founder of Adventure Van Expo. “And there's no other way to see, you know, see what we're doing other than coming out to the show.”
Those looking to spend the weekend at Adventure Van Expo can set up starting at 4 p.m. Friday to enjoy live music by local artists Dave & Melody Hill and several adventure films starting at dusk. To reserve an overnight camping spot, go to adventurevanexpo.com.
The event is free with an online RSVP and is $10 at the door. To camp or enroll your van in a contest you must purchase a spot online.
