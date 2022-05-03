Friday through Sunday, Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center invites visitors to the 30th annual Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) Spring Home & Garden Show, making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With over 200 vendors in three buildings and outdoors, COBA Spring Home & Garden Show is expected to attract approximately 10,000 visits throughout the weekend. The event is one of the most important advertising and networking opportunities for many small home and garden related businesses in Central Oregon.
“For the most part, it's local business owners and local handmade artists and nonprofits that attend this event,” said Mandy Weidman, COBA's senior vice president.
Weidman said people can expect to see “anything from equipment to contracting to hot tubs to landscaping and really anything that has to do with remodeling your house.”
“Things aren't always straightforward, so it's nice to be able to have a conversation with the business owner or the potential person that you're gonna go into business with, whether it's buying a product or service or, you know, having to work on your house or anything like that,” Weidman said.
In addition, there will be free classes from OSU Master Gardeners each day. On Friday and Saturday, there will be a 10:30 a.m. class all about vegetable gardening in Central Oregon. Then, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, there will be a class called “Tips for Success Gardening in The High Desert.” On Sunday, kids will have an opportunity to learn about gardening during the “Down ‘n’ Dirty Gardening for Kids” class from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
“COVID has been really rough the last couple years on a lot of these local companies, and this is just a great way to come meet them and support local businesses that you might be interested in doing business with,” Weidman said.
