Editor’s note: Jackson Hogan is The Bulletin’s education reporter. During his off time, he’s a light music blogger. Hogan regularly shares his musical insights with co-workers at The Bulletin, but this is the first time we’re sharing them in print. Hogan considers himself halfway-knowledgeable, and fully passionate, about pop music, however, and after immense pressure from Hogan, GO! Magazine is presenting his top 10 albums of the year. Happy Holidays!
Not saying there weren’t some breakouts from younger artists this year. But something about 2020 spurred many older artists to make their best albums in years, or even decades.
But regardless of the artist’s age, the best albums of 2020 encompassed a variety of moods and musical styles. There should be something here for nearly everyone.
The blend of bleary synths, R&B melodies and Kacy Hill’s whispery vocals result in a perfect album to listen to as the day ends, watching the sun slowly fall behind the mountains. It may not seem like anything noteworthy on first listen, but Hill’s dream-like tunes like ”Unkind” and ”Palladium” won’t escape your head for months afterwards.
While the Nashville one-woman-band’s previous album explored her difficulties with romance and relationships, color theory has a more internal focus. Sophie Allison’s lyrics read like the most vulnerable, self-loathing entries in a diary, and the grunge-lite instrumentation provides a suitably gloomy backing track.
The record is a perfect mix of the retro, too-cool-for-school sound The Strokes perfected in the early aughts and some new, quirky flavoring. For every straight-forward rock banger like “Bad Decisions” (which sounds like the halfway point between Billy Idol and “I Melt With You”), there’s a couple wild cards like the pulsating new wave banger “Eternal Summer.” And unlike the last few Strokes records, these experiments actually pay off.
Apple tweaked her typical jazz-pop sound with some thundering percussion, forceful vocals and blisteringly honest lyrics, tackling everything from sexual assault to depression to women constantly being pitted against each other. It’s a truly electrifying, one-of-a-kind album that reaffirms Apple as one of Gen X’s true geniuses.
6) Imploding The Mirage by The Killers
There are few things more satisfying than a great road trip album. And with their comeback record Imploding The Mirage, The Killers delivered just that. Nearly every track sounds like the biggest, most epic power ballad you’ve ever heard. The Killers finally achieved the perfect U2/Springsteen hybrid sound they’d always aimed for.
The 11 tracks range from swooning ’80s synthpop to peppy Afrobeat to chaotic, punk-inflected hip-hop. And singer-songwriter Damon Albarn’s crew of famous friends showed up in full force, from Gen X icons like Beck, to current indie favorites like St. Vincent, to — in what is a massive flex — Elton John.
Every tune on Song Machine might not be for you, but its grab-bag nature ensures that there’ll be something for just about everybody.
4) RTJ4 by Run The Jewels
By this point, listeners should know exactly what to expect from Run The Jewels: hard-hitting lyrics over menacing, apocalyptic beats. RTJ4, the New York/Atlanta hip-hop duo’s fourth album, doesn’t change the formula — because why fix what isn’t broken?
However, El-P and Killer Mike’s anger at a corrupt world hit harder in 2020, the year of police brutality protests and COVID-19. The pair plan on burning the establishment to the ground, and they’re going to party hard while doing it.
London popstar Dua Lipa rocketed into the A-list with this record, which liberally borrows from ’70s disco and ’80s new wave to create the most infectiously fun record of 2020. The stylish dance jams keep coming, and the homages to Olivia Newton-John and INXS classics feel effortless, not forced.
The Haim sisters’ third album is so consistently great that even the three bonus tracks are stellar (particularly the Lou Reed-meets-A Tribe Called Quest jam “Summer Girl”). HAIM managed to conquer multiple styles of pop — silky R&B, shuffling jazz, bluesy rock, skittering new wave — and filter each of them through their ennui-drenched lens. Yet, there’s an unmistakable California sunniness to the trio’s casual tracks.
But The Weeknd — AKA Abel Tesfaye — finally cracked the code with After Hours this spring. Tesfaye’s two modes melded together perfectly: retro pop songs like “Blinding Lights” and “Scared To Live” have a nocturnal edge behind the shiny hooks. And the gloomier tunes like “Faith” and After Hours‘ title track are catchier than ever.
After Hours is exactly what I need in a big-budget pop album: a perfect balance of boundary-pushing and monster hooks.
It’s not only The Weeknd’s best record since House of Balloons redefined R&B back in 2011 — It might be his best record, period.
