Thana_highres_red.jpg

Jazz artist Thana Alexa will do a two-night stint at Open Space Event Studios in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Thana Alexa released her most recent album "ONA" on March 27, 2020 — right on the precipice of the global COVID-19 shutdown that put a halt to just about anything, including the way artists typically promote their new music.

That didn't stop "ONA" from making a serious splash, however. A 10-track collection of vibrant, funky and globally inspired urban jazz, the album earned Alexa two Grammy nominations (including Best Jazz Vocal Album), catapulted her to the cover of jazz's bible, Downbeat magazine, and prompted All About Jazz to declare "this affair often boils red-hot with feminine energy." (The same review compared hearing Alexa sing to "watching a thunderstorm or maybe a wild hawk in flight."

Alexa is Croatian-American, and "ONA" means "she" in Croatian. "ONA is the musical expression of what being a woman means to me," Alexa has said. "It is my discovery of the wild woman spirit within me and the experiences I've encountered in setting her free."

If that sounds like something you don't want to miss — and it should! — get yourself to Open Space Event Studios next week to catch at least one night of Alexa's two-night run in Bend.

Thana Alexa: $48, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9, Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, openspace.studio.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.