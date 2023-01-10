Brandon Dolph was leading a busy funk band when COVID-19 came along and shut down the live music industry.
“I went to the rehearsal space I’d been renting and just decided to close it, pack up all the gear and move it into my garage,” he said. “I wanted to have it right there in front of me.”
While he was isolated at his home in Reno, Nevada, Dolph started to write songs that were different from any he had written before. They felt emotionally raw, cathartic and closer to his heart; sonically, they explored a wide range of genres beyond funk.
As the songs kept coming, Dolph realized he was going to need a new crew to help him bring them to life.
“When I listened to what I had, I knew it was going to be something I wanted to get out there,” he said. “And I knew I needed to find the right people that I wanted to do that with.”
Fortunately, Dolph is incredibly well-connected within the West Coast music scene. A multi-instrumentalist and renowned trumpeter, he has played with a variety of different kinds of bands over the years, including funk-rock powerhouse (and regular visitors to Bend) Jelly Bread.
So he went to work, recruiting bassist Anthony Leombruno (of the band Local Anthology), saxophonist Kevin Thomas (Mojo Greenz) and drummer Cliff Porter (Jelly Bread) to play in his new band, as well as Kaleb Berg, JC Britto, Tim Gay and Vincenzo Pellegrino.
With his dream team in place, Dolph started recording what will be the debut album by the band — now named Tha Exchange — when it is released by Color Red Music later this year. It’s called “24 Hours on Earth” and two early singles reveal a sound that bounces effortlessly from funk to rock to jazz to hip-hop, usually blurring the boundaries between the genres.
It’s also a concept album about life, love, family, relationships, ups, downs and everything in between, Dolph said.
“This record is not about the party,” he said. “I mean, it might be a party, but it’s about a different party. It’s about the party of life as opposed to the party that ends at 3 a.m.”
Tha Exchange’s gig this weekend at The Commons in Bend will end much earlier than 3 a.m., but the band will still have time to provide locals with a sneak preview of “24 Hours on Earth,” Dolph said.
“We’re going to play the entire thing up there,” he said. “It’s gonna be a blast. I can’t wait.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
