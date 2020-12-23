Bend filmmaker Taylor Morden is no stranger to the pages of GO! Magazine, having been featured this year for his continued work on “The Last Blockbuster,” his independent documentary on Bend’s much-ballyhooed and beloved Blockbuster video store, the sole remaining store in existence.
“I started working on this one at the very beginning of 2017,” he told this reporter in June. Three years ago, there were still other Blockbusters around. “When we started the project, my goal was to go visit all 12 and document the dirty dozen, the last set of Blockbuster stores. We started filming at the one here.”
Additionally, back at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine, Morden spearheaded “Project 88,” a fan-made re-creation of “Back to the Future Part II.”
“We were just bored,” he told Makenzie Whittle in April. “And I was calling other local filmmaker friends … trying to think of a way that we could all work on something together. And just over the course of those phone calls, I had the idea to split up a movie into a bunch of different parts and everybody could make their own part … and I could stitch them all together and we’d have a movie.”
We reached out to Morden earlier this month to learn more about how the rest of his 2020 played out.
“’Project 88’ was a lot of fun, and really took off when it happened. It hasn’t received much attention since it came out except for notable from the Academy (the folks who give out the Oscars) when they mentioned us in a montage they put together to show how movies have helped people through the pandemic,” Morden said. “We were featured in between Indiana Jones and Star Wars, which was a pretty big deal for a movie nerd like me.”
Big things have happened for “The Last Blockbuster,” which features the likes of “Clerks” filmmaker Kevin Smith, and had a solid festival run despite the fact that many festivals were canceled this year, he said. It’s now available to buy or rent on all major digital platforms, as well as bluray or DVD at, well, the last Blockbuster.
“‘The Last Blockbuster’ is finally available worldwide to rent! That feels great to say,” he said. “It’s been almost four years since I first walked in to Blockbuster and the idea sparked to dig deeper into the story of this small town video store and how in the heck they were still in business. My partner on the project, Zeke Kamm, and I have put hundreds of hours into this project as we followed the ‘little Blockbuster that could’ on their journey to becoming the last one in the world. We are super happy with how it turned out, and so far the audiences seem to really like it.”
The film made its world premiere in Bend in July, at BendFilm’s pop-up drive-in.
“All of that was super exciting for us, but the biggest deal for me was the fact that we were able to finish our movie and get it on the shelves at Blockbuster for people to come in and rent. I had made that a goal from day one, and somehow we managed to pull it off. Now that the movie is out on digital and VOD (video on demand) worldwide, it’s really great to see people from all over the world enjoying this little movie that we made right here in Bend, Oregon.”
