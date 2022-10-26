For years, area actor, dancer and choreographer Mary Kilpatrick had been talking to her husband, playwright Howard Schor, about wanting to create a play based on her time in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York in the 1980s.
According to Schor, she’s been talking about the idea as far back as they go together — 35 years.
This weekend, that play, “Paul’s Bed,” will see the light of day, as part of this weekend’s Tapestry of the Arts, a smorgasbord of local arts talent at Cascades Theatre in Bend.
The vaudeville-style show, a partnership between Cascades Theatrical Company and Two Twisted Sisters, opens Thursday, mashing up theater, music, dance, storytelling and visual art through the weekend. If you’re the type who has trouble deciding where to put your energies, this covers many entertainment bases.
As it happened, Schor wrote and Kilpatrick is directing the play, “Paul’s Bed,” inspired by a close friend, a dancer and mentor to Kilpatrick who was among the early victims of AIDS.
Though it’s one part of Tapestry of the Arts, the play — which is set during Halloween, by the way — and the idea for a larger, multifaceted event in which to stage it came about at the same time, said Schor, who is one half of Two Twisted Sisters along with area filmmaker Dan Cohen.
“This year, somehow, I was in the mood to write, and at the same exact time, that day we were talking about it, (Kilpatrick) says, ‘Maybe we could do a vaudeville show,’” Schor said. “I said, ‘Eh, maybe.’ ”
Then he looked up the etymology of “vaudeville.”
“It’s from the French, ‘voices of the city,’” Schor said. “And it all clicked together for me.”
Schor and Cohen assembled a team of local writers, artists and dancers to create Tapestry of the Arts, which will feature live music from David Salas in the CTC lobby, which will be transformed into an art gallery for the evening, with more live music on stage from singer-songwriter Eli Seth Lieberman.
Along with “Paul’s Bed,” feature a few other short plays, including “Hen Party” and “Their First Date,” written by Laura Lee Coffman and directed by Michael Coffman, and “Hooked,” a dramatic one-act by Sara Freedman about a mother and daughter and opiates.
Cohen will contribute his original teen-angsty comic monologue “How I Got to the Senior Prom” to the all-local show, and choreographer Michelle Mejaski and her ensemble will perform a couple of Bob Fosse classics from musical theater.
“There’s enough talent here for us to originate our own stuff at least once a year,” Cohen said. “We have a wealth of talent that doesn’t get enough exposure.”
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
