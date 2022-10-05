Films offer an escape from reality. But at the BendFilm Festival, which kicks off Thursday, the independent films on screen are not just a form of escapism but an invitation for connection.

The 33 feature films, 80 short films and eight music videos that make up this year’s festival are organic and very much from the heart, said Todd Looby, executive director of BendFilm.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.