Films offer an escape from reality. But at the BendFilm Festival, which kicks off Thursday, the independent films on screen are not just a form of escapism but an invitation for connection.
The 33 feature films, 80 short films and eight music videos that make up this year’s festival are organic and very much from the heart, said Todd Looby, executive director of BendFilm.
As Looby learned from one filmmaker, the personal goes hand in hand with the universal.
“The more personal you get, the deeper you get in your own life experiences and emotions,” he said.
The festival is overflowing with the raw emotions and uncut humor of their makers’ own life experiences. It’s an invitation to witness characters who are exposed and vulnerable and to have the courage to do the same.
Selin Sevinc, head of programming, curated the film festival to challenge, nourish and move audiences.
“The films we select dare to be different, dare to confront issues head-on and subvert expectations both thematically and artistically,” she said.
Looby said the festival is a safe opportunity to emerge from the disconnection caused by the pandemic.
“This is the safest way to reenter that atmosphere,” said Looby, referring to social engagements on a larger scale and adding that everyone — from the audience members to the filmmakers — tends to be understanding.
Attending BendFilm is as easy as visiting bendfilm.org or downloading the BendFilm Festival 2022 app, available at the App Store or on Google Play.
Start by picking at least one film that looks interesting. Looby suggests choosing a film at the Tower Theatre, where tickets likely won’t sell out, other than on opening or closing night. In addition to the Tower Theatre, films will be screened at the Tin Pan Theater, the Regal Old Mill, Open Space Event Studios, Cascades Theatrical Company and the Madras Performing Arts Center.
Then watch trailers and purchase standby tickets, advance tickets or a film pass and on the app or website.
After four days of films, shorts, panels and parties, there’ll be two weeks of virtual viewings, allowing you to bring the festival home.
Films are streamed virtually through the industry-leading platform, Eventive. Set up your home theater using Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku or by connecting your laptop to the TV with an HDMI cord.
