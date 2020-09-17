Nostalgia seemed an apropos theme for this edition of GO! Magazine. For months we’ve been biding our time because of COVID-19, and hoping or expecting that life would return to what it was like last year. Longing for the simple joys — such as hugging friends and family, backyard barbecues, small dinner parties and fearlessly dining inside a restaurant — seems commonplace. Nevertheless, a forthcoming vaccine means a return to quasi-normalcy is inevitable.
The wildfires ravaging my home state, on the other hand, evoked a more poignant nostalgia. For the first time since December, my husband and I visited family in Salem.
The drive through the Santiam Canyon, something I’ve done countless times, is a trip I’ve never minded because it has always been beautiful, lush and filled with memories. Trips to the North Fork to cool off during summer, camping at Taylor Park, helping a childhood friend’s family at Elkhorn Golf Course, begging mom to buy me a milkshake at The Gingerbread House. There’s a heart-shaped scar on my wrist achieved while visiting friends in Lyons and goofing around in an abandoned barn.
As an adult, the landmarks, businesses and small communities have made more of an impression on me during the drives east. The Idanha store, Detroit’s resort area, Rosie’s Mountain Coffee House, to name a few.
My recent drive through the Santiam Canyon was Sept. 6, and 24 hours later the area would never be the same.
Further intensifying of my thoughts about nostalgia came after learning several family members were under Level 2 evacuation notice.
I wanted to bring them all home with us, protect them. When I called one of my aunts, she was packing essentials and keepsakes. What do you take? The older we are, the less likely we are to have our memories cataloged digitally. How do you choose which period of time to preserve?
My experiences, loss of childhood haunts and adulthood stops along East Highway 22 are nothing compared to the losses of life and property our westward neighbors are facing. My heart breaks for each and every one, and in this, I know I’m not alone.
For me, this is yet another reminder to take nothing for granted.
