With the weather changing faster than people drive down the Bend Parkway, it might feel like summer has already decided to pack its bags for the year. But this is Central Oregon — never expect the forecast to make sense. Even with cooler temperatures (for now), there’s still plenty of time to soak in the last bits of the season before the leaves start to turn and the days get increasingly shorter. So head out to some trails along the rivers and creeks below for some fun in the sun before it’s too late.
Deschutes River Trail
With several sections to jump in and hike or bike along, the DRT is a local favorite, and with tourist season winding down, crowding shouldn’t be as bad as it can get at the height of summer. Take the trail from Sunriver all the way down past Meadow Picnic for some forested views of the river, or check out the sections maintained by the Bend Park & Recreation District in town for a quick hit of nature on a weekday. In Bend, there are five named sections, starting just south of the Old Mill District for the most popular South Canyon Reach. Then the trail heads north along the water through the shopping area up to McKay Park then to Pioneer and Sawyer parks before finally finishing high in the canyon alongside Awbrey Butte, which offers some stunning views of the mountains as well as the river.
Steelhead Falls
Tucked down a short half-mile trail near Crooked River Ranch, the Steelhead Falls Trail leads to the rocky banks of the Deschutes as the river slowly makes its way to the 20-foot waterfall. There, more adventurous souls find the surrounding cliffs perfect for jumping into the water just below the falls. The trail down is fairly easy once you get past the initial steep section (which you’ll have to climb back up to go home) so it ends up being more moderate than the distance would have you believe. Though the hike is short, the views make up for the lack of distance. The canyon here has been carved out over millions of years, revealing stunning rock formations and colorful walls that show the passage of time. Cool off in the river along the way, drop a fishing line or just enjoy the sound of the water as it cascades over the falls.
Fall River
Though Fall River only meanders 12 miles before meeting with the Deschutes, the 3-mile hike from the Fall River Trailhead to the headwaters is idyllic for a late -summer, early -fall stroll through the woods. Incredibly shady with ample opportunities for fly fishing or dipping your toes into the water, the hike is easy as it follows the mostly flat banks of the gently rolling river. If you want an added bonus, check out Fall River Falls a few miles down S. Century Drive/Road 42 to the eponymous trailhead for a shorter trip to the 75-foot-wide, 14-foot-tall cascade located within the boundaries of La Pine State Park. Here you can also connect with the 4.1-mile Fall River Loop, which meets with many of the park’s other trails.
La Pine State Park
The park has 14 miles of multiuse trails that snake around the sub-alpine ponderosa pine-filled forest where a few sections of the Cougar Woods, Fall River Loop, Deschutes River Loop, Big Tree Loop and Nature trails are carved out alongside this meandering section of the Deschutes River. At the Deschutes Day Use Area you can also take the plunge into a bend in the waterway, though with no lifeguard on duty, swim at your own risk. The scenic park offers year-round camping, river access for fishing and “hand carry” watercrafts as well as the biking and hiking opportunities through shady trails and meadows along the river.
Upper Whychus Creek to Chush Falls
Right now, the upper sections of the creek near Sisters is more hospitable than the lower section of the 41-mile river that carves its way through dry High Desert terrain as it meets the Deschutes just south of Lake Billy Chinook. This upper-section trail runs a little less than 3 miles up a moderate slope along Whychus Creek before reaching the stunning 67-foot fan-like waterfall. The trail is fairly shady too underneath the mixed pine forest making a great day outing into the wilderness area. If you plan on heading out for a backpacking trip, you’ll need to secure a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit online before hitting the trail, while day-use hikers can do the self-issue permit at the trailhead.
